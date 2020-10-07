Check Out New Photos of Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, and More in The Prom on Netflix

It’s time to dance: The Prom has released new photos of its starry cast ahead of arriving on Netflix December 11.
The film adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical, directed by Ryan Murphy, stars Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma Nolan.
Featuring a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin and a score by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, the musical tells the story of an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom—and the group of eccentric Broadway folk who infiltrate the town in an earnest, misguided attempt to fight the injustice.
The Prom opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018. The musical played 23 preview and 309 performances before closing August 11, 2019, earning seven Tony Award nominations. The production, directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw, starred Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Brooks Ashmanskas, Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, Angie Schworer, Micahel Potts, Josh Lamon, and Courtenay Collins.