Check Out New Photos of Nkeki Obi-Melekwe in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway

The Tony-nominated musical continues at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical continues at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre after returning to Broadway October 8. The production currently stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as the rock-and-roll legend, assuming the role full-time after 2020 Tony winner Adrienne Warren departed October 31.

Obi-Melekwe played Tina in the West End production of the bio musical and made her Broadway debut stepping into the role at certain performances both prior to the pandemic and since it resumed last month. Prior to Tina, she appeared in Alice By Heart Off-Broadway and in Half Time at Paper Mill Playhouse.



The Broadway company also features Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Tony nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, and Jessica Rush as Rhond with Kayla Davion playing the title role at select performances. Rounding out the company are Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monét, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla R. Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Eric A. Walker Jr., Katie Webber, and Michelle West.

The musical follows the life of Tina Turner from humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into a global star, featuring several of her hits, including "River Deep Mountain High," "Proud Mary," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best."

Following premieres in London’s West End and Hamburg, Germany, the musical opened on Broadway November 7, 2019. It would go on to earn 12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, with Warren winning Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Tina Turner.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina features choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wig, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, and musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck. Casting is by The Telsey Office.