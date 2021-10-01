Check Out New Photos of Six on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out New Photos of Six on Broadway
By David Gewirtzman
Oct 01, 2021
Buy Tickets to SIX: The Musical
 
The international hit musical opens at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre October 3.
Six_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Anna Uzele_HR.jpg
Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Anna Uzele Joan Marcus

Bow down, the queens have arrived. Six, the musical currently in previews at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, will officially open on Broadway Sunday, October 3.

Six tells the stories of the wives of Henry VIII as they reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. Presented like a concert, Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's score draws inspiration from contemporary musical artists who have dominated the pop charts. In the time since its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, the musical has become an international hit.

The musical first began performances in New York February 13, 2020, following a multi-city regional circuit. Originally announced to open on March 12, 2020, the show was shuttered just hours before due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flip through newly released production photos in the gallery below.

Check Out New Photos of Six on Broadway

Check Out New Photos of Six on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
Six_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Anna Uzele_HR.jpg
Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Anna Uzele Joan Marcus
Six_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Anna Uzele_HR 1.jpg
Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Anna Uzele Joan Marcus
Six_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Adrianna Hicks with Brittney Mack, Andrea Macasaet, Anna Uzele, Samantha Pauly_HR.jpg
Adrianna Hicks (center) with Brittney Mack, Andrea Macasaet, Anna Uzele, and Samantha Pauly Joan Marcus
Six_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Abby Mueller_HR.jpg
Abby Mueller Joan Marcus
Six_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Samantha Pauly, Abby Mueller, Anna Uzele, Brittney Mack, Andrea Macasaet, Adrianna Hicks_HR.jpg
Samantha Pauly, Abby Mueller, Anna Uzele, Brittney Mack, Andrea Macasaet, and Adrianna Hicks Joan Marcus
Six_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Brittney Mack with Anna Uzele, Abby Mueller, Andrea Macasaet, Adrianna Hicks_HR.jpg
Brittney Mack (center) with Anna Uzele, Abby Mueller, Andrea Macasaet, and Adrianna Hicks Joan Marcus
Six_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Andrea Macasaet with Adrianna Hicks, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly_HR.jpg
Andrea Macasaet (center) with Adrianna Hicks, Brittney Mack, and Samantha Pauly Joan Marcus
Six_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Samantha Pauly with Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Anna Uzele_HR.jpg
Samantha Pauly (center) with Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Anna Uzele Joan Marcus
Six_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Anna Uzele with Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly_HR.jpg
Anna Uzele (center) with Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, and Samantha Pauly Joan Marcus
Share

The Broadway production stars Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Serving as swings are Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke, as well as new addition Keirsten Hodgens.

A limited number of $30 tickets to each performance are available via a digital lottery; click here for more information.

Six, co-written by Moss and Marlow and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum. The staging features a set by Emma Bailey, costumes by Gabrielle Slade, lighting by Tim Deiling, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse. Casting is by Peter Van Dam of Tara Rubin Casting.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Production Photos
View production photos from Broadway, Off-Broadway, Regional, and London shows.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.