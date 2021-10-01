Check Out New Photos of Six on Broadway

The international hit musical opens at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre October 3.

Bow down, the queens have arrived. Six, the musical currently in previews at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, will officially open on Broadway Sunday, October 3.

Six tells the stories of the wives of Henry VIII as they reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. Presented like a concert, Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's score draws inspiration from contemporary musical artists who have dominated the pop charts. In the time since its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, the musical has become an international hit.

The musical first began performances in New York February 13, 2020, following a multi-city regional circuit. Originally announced to open on March 12, 2020, the show was shuttered just hours before due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flip through newly released production photos in the gallery below.



The Broadway production stars Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Serving as swings are Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke, as well as new addition Keirsten Hodgens.

A limited number of $30 tickets to each performance are available via a digital lottery; click here for more information.

Six, co-written by Moss and Marlow and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum. The staging features a set by Emma Bailey, costumes by Gabrielle Slade, lighting by Tim Deiling, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse. Casting is by Peter Van Dam of Tara Rubin Casting.