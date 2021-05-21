Check Out New Photos of the In The Heights Movie, Starring Anthony Ramos

The film adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes musical will arrive in theatres and on HBO Max June 11.

It won’t be long now—Jon M. Chu’s film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony-winning musical In The Heights is set to arrive in theatres and on HBO Max June 11.

Anthony Ramos stars as Usnavi in the adaptation of the 2008 Best Musical Tony winner, leading a cast that includes Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete.

Miranda, who also produces, plays Piragüero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart. The film also features cameos from Broadway favorites including Tony nominees Christopher Jackson (himself an In the Heights alum) and Patrick Page (Hadestown).



The movie adaptation features choreography by Christopher Scott, costume design by Mitchell Travers, production design by Nelson Coates, sound editing Lewis Goldstein, and editing Myron Kerstein with Alice Brooks serving as the director of photography and Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman as executive music producers. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

The original Broadway production of In The Heights opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre March 9, 2008, after beginning performances February 14. In the Heights would go on to be nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four, including Best Musical. The production closed January 9, 2011, after 1,185 performances.