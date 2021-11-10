Check Out New Photos of The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway

The hit comedy continues at New World Stages after reopening October 15.

The Olivier-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong reopened October 15 at New World Stages, where it continues.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a send-up of the theatre that introduces The Cornley University Drama Society. The company is attempting to put on a 1920's murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does.



Directed by Matt DiCarlo, the Off-Broadway production opened at New World Stages February 20, 2019, after a Broadway run that opened Broadway April 2, 2017, at the Lyceum Theatre.

The current company includes Jesse Aaronson as Max, Ryan Vincent Anderson as Trevor, Brent Bateman as Robert, Bartley Booz as Dennis, Matt Harrington as Chris, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Chris Lanceley as Jonathan, and Maggie Weston as Sandra with Damien Brett, Laura D’Andre, Ellie MacPherson, and Sid Solomon.

The Play That Goes Wrong features Tony-winning set design by Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.