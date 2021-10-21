Check Out Photos of Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation

Previews begin October 21 for the new stage adaptation, featuring music by the Sherman Brothers from the original Pooh featurettes.

The Hundred Acre Wood moves to Times Square’s Theatre Row for Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation beginning October 21, ahead of a November 4 opening. Disney’s iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (and Tigger too!)—created by A.A. Milne—are featured in a new story using music from The Sherman Brothers catalog.

The show is developed and presented by Jonathan Rockefeller, whose company Rockefeller Productions created the popular family-friendly puppet shows The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Paddington Gets in a Jam. Like other Rockefeller shows, Winnie the Pooh features life-size puppets. Check out the gallery below of new photos from the production.

Check Out New Photos of Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation Check Out New Photos of Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation 10 PHOTOS

The cast includes Jake Bazel as Pooh; Chris Palmieri as Tigger; Kirsty Moon as Piglet/Roo; Emmanuel Elpenord as Eeyore, Rabbit, and Owl; and Kristina Dizon as Kanga/Owl.

The Sherman Brothers—Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman—are the Oscar- and Grammy-winning songwriting duo behind many Disney classics including Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and The Aristocrats. They wrote the music for the original Winnie the Pooh featurettes that made up the 1977 musical film The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. The new musical stage production includes familiar tunes such as "The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers" and "A Rather Blustery Day."

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions. For more information, visit WinnieThePoohShow.com.

