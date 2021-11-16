Check Out New Production Photos of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out New Production Photos of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 16, 2021
Buy Tickets to Trouble in Mind
 
The production, starring Tony Award winner LaChanze, is set to open at the American Airlines Theatre November 18.
LaChanze, Chuck Cooper, and Michael Zegen in <i>Trouble in Mind</i>
LaChanze, Chuck Cooper, and Michael Zegen in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus

After beginning preview performances October 29, Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Trouble in Mind is set to officially open at the American Airlines Theatre November 18.

Alice Childress’ play looks at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre and opened Off-Broadway in 1955. Considered a revelation for both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the play was announced to move to Broadway in 1957, but that staging that never came to be.

Check Out New Production Photos of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind on Broadway

Check Out New Production Photos of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind on Broadway

12 PHOTOS
in <i>Trouble in Mind</i>
Brandon Micheal Hall, LaChanze, and Chuck Cooper in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
Brandon Micheal Hall, Jessica Frances Dukes, Michael Zegen, LaChanze, and Chuck Cooper in <i>Trouble in Mind</i>
Brandon Micheal Hall, Jessica Frances Dukes, Michael Zegen, LaChanze, and Chuck Cooper in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
in <i>Trouble in Mind</i>
Michael Zegen, Brandon Micheal Hall, Jessica Frances Dukes, LaChanze, Chuck Cooper, and Danielle Campbell in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
Cast in <i>Trouble in Mind</i>
Cast in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
LaChanze in <i>Trouble in Mind</i>
LaChanze in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
in <i>Trouble in Mind</i>
LaChanze and Simon Jones in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
in <i>Trouble in Mind</i>
LaChanze in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
in <i>Trouble in Mind</i>
Jessica Frances Dukes and LaChanze in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
Danielle Campbell and Michael Zegen in <i>Trouble in Mind</i>
Danielle Campbell and Michael Zegen in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
Michael Zegen, Alex Mickiewicz, and Don Stephenson in <i>Trouble in Mind</i>
Michael Zegen, Alex Mickiewicz, and Don Stephenson in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
Share

Tony winner LaChanze stars in the play as Wiletta, an experienced Black stage actor going through rehearsals of a major Broadway production. Joining her are Tony winner Chuck Cooper as Sheldon Forrester, Michael Zegen as Al Manners, Danielle Campbell as Judy Sears, Jessica Frances Dukes as Millie Davis, Brandon Micheal Hall as John Nevins, Simon Jones as Henry, Alex Mickiewicz as Eddie Fenton, and Don Stephenson as Bill O’Wray.

The production, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Kathy A. Perkins, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, original music by Nona Hendryx, and hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.