Check Out New Teaser for Upcoming Thriller Manor at National Theatre

Performances of Moira Buffini’s play, starring Ben Daniels and Nancy Carroll, will begin in the Lyttelton in April.

Manor, a new play by Moira Buffini, will play the National Theatre's Lyttelton April 7–July 15 with an official opening April 15.

Directed by Fiona Buffini, the cast of the previously announced production features Nancy Carroll as Diana and Ben Daniels as Ted, with Michele Austin, Peter Bray, Gillian Dean, David Hargreaves, Shaniqua Okwok, Eliot Salt, Amy Forrest, and Edward Judge.

In the play, a violent storm sweeps the coast as Diana Stuckley and her daughter are struggling to keep the roof on their run-down manor house, when neighbors and strangers begin to appear on their doorstep, seeking shelter from the floods. One of these unexpected arrivals is Ted Farrier, the charismatic leader of a right-wing organization.

READ: Jessie Buckley and Josh O’Connor to Star in National Theatre’s Modern-Day Romeo & Juliet

The production will also have set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting design by Paule Constable, composition and sound design by Jon Nicholls, video design by Andrzej Goulding, and fight direction by Kate Waters.

Watch a teaser for the play below.