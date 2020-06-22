Watch Newly Released Footage From the 2015 Broadway Bares

By Olivia Clement
Jun 22, 2020
 
Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque offered a signature twist on 42nd Street.

This Father's Day, with theatres still temporarily closed, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS wasn't able to gather the community for its annual Broadway Bares fundraiser. Instead, the organization released the never-before-seen "Undress Rehearsal" footage from 2015's Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque.

Watch the performance, choreographed by Laya Barak and starring Judah Frank and Julius Anthony Rubio, in the video above.

Directed by Jerry Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque offered a twist on the Broadway musical 42nd Street. The assistant choreographer was Jonathan Lee, the costume designer was Rob Younkers, the projection designer was Brad Peterson, and the music editor was Scott Jones.

Check out photos from the benefit evening, at the Hammerstein Ballroom, below.

2015's Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque

2015's Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque

40 PHOTOS
"Casting Couch"
"Casting Couch" Daniel Roberts
Jerry Mitchell and Judith Light
Jerry Mitchell and Judith Light Jonathan Tichler
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox Kevin Thomas Garcia
"The Load In"
"The Load In" Kevin Thomas Garcia
"Petey's Turn"
"Petey's Turn" Ryan Mueller
The "Production Number"
The "Production Number" Billy Bustamante
Bianca Del Rio
Bianca Del Rio Monica Simoes
"Sits Probe"
"Sits Probe" Jonathan Tichler
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/ameri/bares/barestops10.jpg
Monica Simoes
"Take It From the Top"
"Take It From the Top" Kevin Thomas Garcia
