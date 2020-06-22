Watch Newly Released Footage From the 2015 Broadway Bares

Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque offered a signature twist on 42nd Street.

This Father's Day, with theatres still temporarily closed, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS wasn't able to gather the community for its annual Broadway Bares fundraiser. Instead, the organization released the never-before-seen "Undress Rehearsal" footage from 2015's Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque.

Watch the performance, choreographed by Laya Barak and starring Judah Frank and Julius Anthony Rubio, in the video above.

Directed by Jerry Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque offered a twist on the Broadway musical 42nd Street. The assistant choreographer was Jonathan Lee, the costume designer was Rob Younkers, the projection designer was Brad Peterson, and the music editor was Scott Jones.

Check out photos from the benefit evening, at the Hammerstein Ballroom, below.

