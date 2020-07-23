Check Out Noah Galvin in Disney Channel's The Owl House

This is the Dear Evan Hansen star's first time voicing a Disney character.

Dear Evan Hansen and Waitress star Noah Galvin adds Disney character to his credits, as the voice of Jerbo in Disney Channel's fantasy-comedy series The Owl House. The episode, which airs July 25, also guest stars Ally Maki (Toy Story 4, Wrecked).

Watch an exclusive snippet from the episode above. The episode will air at 8:45 PM ET on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.

The Owl House follows Luz, voiced by Sarah-Nicole Robles, a self-assured teenage girl who accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical world. There, she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda (Wendie Malick), and an adorably tiny warrior, King (Alex Hirsch).

In the upcoming episode "The First Day," Luz finds herself thrown into the Delinquent Track on her first day of Magic School. Galvin and Maki voice her new friends, Jerbo and Viney, respectively.

