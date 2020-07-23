Check Out Noah Galvin in Disney Channel's The Owl House

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Check Out Noah Galvin in Disney Channel's The Owl House
By Playbill Staff
Jul 23, 2020
 
This is the Dear Evan Hansen star's first time voicing a Disney character.

Dear Evan Hansen and Waitress star Noah Galvin adds Disney character to his credits, as the voice of Jerbo in Disney Channel's fantasy-comedy series The Owl House. The episode, which airs July 25, also guest stars Ally Maki (Toy Story 4, Wrecked).

Watch an exclusive snippet from the episode above. The episode will air at 8:45 PM ET on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.

The Owl House follows Luz, voiced by Sarah-Nicole Robles, a self-assured teenage girl who accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical world. There, she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda (Wendie Malick), and an adorably tiny warrior, King (Alex Hirsch).

In the upcoming episode "The First Day," Luz finds herself thrown into the Delinquent Track on her first day of Magic School. Galvin and Maki voice her new friends, Jerbo and Viney, respectively.

Go Bike Riding Along Manhattan’s Riverside Park With Waitress’ Noah Galvin

Go Bike Riding Along Manhattan’s Riverside Park With Waitress’ Noah Galvin

11 PHOTOS
Noah Galvin
For Waitress' Noah Galvin, the summer provides the perfect opportunity to get on his bike and escape the chaos of Manhattan. Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
Noah Galvin Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
“I like to explore as much of Riverside Park and the bike path as I can. I've ridden it all the way down and all the way up a couple of times, but if you go [uptown], it just becomes so scenic and so beautiful.” Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
Noah Galvin Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
“I think New York is dense, especially in terms of population, and that's one of the things that I love about it: the street culture. But it can also feel anxiety inducing at times. It's nice to know that you can jump on your bike for 20 minutes and escape, finding [a sense] of serenity and calm.” Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
That’s not to say that Galvin doesn’t relish the hustle and bustle of Broadway. Times Square has become like a second home to the actor, who, in addition to performing on the New York stage in his youth, also attended a high school at a performing arts institution in the heart of the theatre district. Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
“There were some days where it was really beautiful and reminded me how special this life is. And how special it is to be able to live in the greatest city in the world. I still feel that every time I go to work. Even walking through Times Square, through hordes and hordes of people, there's something really special about the idea of getting to participate in Broadway culture.” Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
"Performing on Broadway in the summer feels similar to performing on Broadway during the holidays. There's a magical buzz, you know? Everybody's out of school, and they're here to soak up New York City. I feel really honored that I get to provide an experience for people who are coming to this city for the first time or returning to this city, who want to celebrate with a Broadway show." Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
In his final weeks in Waitress on Broadway, Galvin looks back on his time in Ogie’s shoes. “I've loved playing this part, I’ve loved getting to just simply make people laugh. I’ve loved getting to fall in love with Caitlin Houlihan [who plays Dawn] every night; she's just a gem of a human being,” Galvin reflects. “I've loved getting to watch Shoshana Bean and now Alison Luff sink their teeth into this beautifully juicy role.” Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
"Sara wrote one of the best contemporary musical theatre scores that I've heard in a very long time. She has the ability write a musical score that completely exists within its own world, sprinkled with that magical Sara Bareilles angel dust all over it.” Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.