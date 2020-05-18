Check Out Norm Lewis, Chadwick Boseman, and More in the Trailer for Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods

Tony nominees Delroy Lindo and Clarke Peters also star in the new Netflix film from Oscar winner Lee, out this summer.

Netflix has released the trailer for its newest movie from Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee. Titled Da 5 Bloods, the story follows four African-American veterans who return to Vietnam to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure. Watch the trailer for Da 5 Bloods above. Starring as the four veterans are Tony nominees Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera), Delroy Lindo (Joe Turner's Come and Gone), and Clarke Peters (The Iceman Cometh), with fellow Broadway alum Isiah Whitlock, Jr. (The Iceman Cometh). READ: Tony Nominee Clarke Peters Shares His Theatregoing Experiences The series also features Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and The Last Black Man in San Francisco's Jonathan Majors, along with Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Van Veronica Ngo, and Jean Reno. Directed and co-written by Lee, Da 5 Bloods will drop on Netflix June 12. The film is co-written by Danny Bilson, Paul DeMeo, and Kevin Willmott, and produced by Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin, Jon Kilik, and Lee. Jonathan Filley, Barry Levine, and Mike Bundlie executive produce.

