Check Out Photos From Abingdon Theatre Company's Broadway on the Bowery

Photos   Check Out Photos From Abingdon Theatre Company's Broadway on the Bowery
By Talaura Harms
Nov 09, 2021
 
Rema Webb, Teal Wicks, Nick Adams, and more performed at the November 3 cabaret performance.
Chad Austin with the cast and band of <i>Broadway on the Bowery</i>
Chad Austin with the cast and band of Broadway on the Bowery Rebecca J Michelson

Abingdon Theatre Company returned to live performances November 3 with a star-studded cabaret night last week. Held at Duane Park, Broadway on the Bowery: Red, Hot & Vaxed featured songs, dance, and acrobatics.

Performers for the evening included Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Audrey Cardwell (The Music Man), Pearls Daily, Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Jonathan Hoover, Marisa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), Justin Sargent (Bonnie and Clyde), Carrie St Louis, Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), Rema Webb (The Music Man), and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show). Burlesque favorite The Maine Attraction served as host.

Broadway on the Bowery: Red, Hot & Vaxed was directed by Abingdon Artistic Director Chad Austin, with Nick Wilders serving as music director. Check out photos from the evening below.

in <i>Broadway on the Bowery</i>
The Maine Attraction in Broadway on the Bowery Rebecca J Michelson
Micaela Diamond in <i>Broadway on the Bowery</i>
Micaela Diamond in Broadway on the Bowery Rebecca J Michelson
Pearls Daily in <i>Broadway on the Bowery</i>
Pearls Daily in Broadway on the Bowery Rebecca J Michelson
Justin Sargent in <i>Broadway on the Bowery</i>
Justin Sargent in Broadway on the Bowery Rebecca J Michelson
Justin Sargent in <i>Broadway on the Bowery</i>
Justin Sargent in Broadway on the Bowery Rebecca J Michelson
Teal Wicks in <i>Broadway on the Bowery</i>
Teal Wicks in Broadway on the Bowery Rebecca J Michelson
Teal Wicks in <i>Broadway on the Bowery</i>
Teal Wicks in Broadway on the Bowery Rebecca J Michelson
Audrey Cardwell in <i>Broadway on the Bowery</i>
Audrey Cardwell in Broadway on the Bowery Rebecca J Michelson
in <i>Broadway on the Bowery</i>
Audrey Cardwell in Broadway on the Bowery Rebecca J Michelson
Rema Webb in <i>Broadway on the Bowery</i>
Rema Webb in Broadway on the Bowery Rebecca J Michelson
