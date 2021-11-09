Check Out Photos From Abingdon Theatre Company's Broadway on the Bowery

Rema Webb, Teal Wicks, Nick Adams, and more performed at the November 3 cabaret performance.

Abingdon Theatre Company returned to live performances November 3 with a star-studded cabaret night last week. Held at Duane Park, Broadway on the Bowery: Red, Hot & Vaxed featured songs, dance, and acrobatics.

Performers for the evening included Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Audrey Cardwell (The Music Man), Pearls Daily, Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Jonathan Hoover, Marisa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), Justin Sargent (Bonnie and Clyde), Carrie St Louis, Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), Rema Webb (The Music Man), and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show). Burlesque favorite The Maine Attraction served as host.

Broadway on the Bowery: Red, Hot & Vaxed was directed by Abingdon Artistic Director Chad Austin, with Nick Wilders serving as music director. Check out photos from the evening below.

