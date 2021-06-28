Check Out Photos From Inside the (Re)opening Night of Springsteen on Broadway

The theatrical concert, the first Broadway production since the coronavirus pandemic began, opened at the St. James Theatre June 26.

Springsteen on Broadway, the intimate solo concert from Grammy-winning rock legend Bruce Springsteen, returned to the Main Stem June 26 at the St. James Theatre. The production, which is scheduled to run through September 4, marks the first Broadway production since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.

Springsteen on Broadway first opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre October 2017. The show, part-autobiographical solo play and part-acoustic concert, features scenic design by Heather Wolensky, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Brian Ronan.

The evening featured an audience of vaccinated (and mostly maskless) theatregoers, with theatre owners and operators Jujamcyn implementing a bevy of safety protocols likely to become the norm as the curtain rises on more Broadway productions throughout the year. Audience members are required to provide proof of full FDA- or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the theatre.

Proceeds from the June 26 opening night will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities, including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth and Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund, and The Actors Fund.

The production has launched a digital lottery. For each performance, 32 tickets will be sold for $75 each (limit two tickets per winner). To register, click here.

In the time since the show’s original premiere, Springsteen on Broadway has been released as an album and Netflix special. Springsteen earned a special Tony Award for the production in 2018.