Check Out Photos From North American Tour of Anastasia

The traveling production of the Broadway musical based on the animated film kicked off in October.

The North American tour of the 2017 Broadway musical Anastasia, which launched at the Palace Theatre in Waterbury, Connecticut, in October, will arrive at the IU Auditorium in Bloomington, Indiana, November 9.

The non-Equity production stars Kyla Stone in the title role with Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, and Madeline Raube as Countess Lily, with Taya Diggs and Marley Sophia alternating the role of Little Anastasia. Check out new photos from the tour below:

Check Out New Photos of the National Tour of Anastasia Check Out New Photos of the National Tour of Anastasia 13 PHOTOS

The ensemble includes Mikayla Agrella, Lance Timothy Barker, William Aaron Bishop, Harrison Drake, Thomas Henke, Dakota Hoar, Veronica Rae Jiao, Evin Johnson, Ceron Jones, Madeline Kendall, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Victoria Madden, Christian McQueen, Elizabeth Ritacco, Taylor Stanger, Sarah Statler, and Lauren Teyke.

Sarah Hartman directs the tour based on original direction by Tony winner Darko Tresnjak.

Watch an Exclusive Performance of 'Journey to the Past' From the North American Tour of Anastasia

The stage adaptation expands upon the 1997 animated musical film featuring a score by Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Ahrens and Flaherty, who were nominated for the Academy Award for the film's anthem, “Journey to the Past,” expanded their score for the Broadway premiere, which has a book by the late, Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally. The three had previously collaborated on the hit Broadway musical Ragtime.

The creative team also includes original choreographer Peggy Hickey, choreographer Bill Burns, set designer Alexander Dodge, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Peter Hylenski, projection designer Aaron Rhyne, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, makeup designer Joe Dulude II, music supervisor Tom Murray, music director Jeremy Lyons, orchestrator Doug Besterman, and dance arranger David Chase with casting by Jason Styres.

The musical originally launched its national tour in October 2018 in Schenectady, New York. Click here for the current itinerary.

