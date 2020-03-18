Check Out Photos From Original Broadway Production of Once

By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 18, 2020
 
The Tony Award-winning musical, starring Steve Kazee and Cristin Milioti, opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 18, 2012.

The original Broadway production of Once opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 18, 2012, after a successful Off-Broadway run at New York Theatre Workshop. The musical adaptation of John Carney’s 2007 Academy Award-winning film played 23 previews and 1,168 performances before closing January 4, 2015. The production would go on to be nominated for 11 Tony Awards, winning eight, including Best Musical and Best Actor in a Musical for Steve Kazee.

Directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, Once tells the story of an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant who are drawn together by their shared love of music on the streets of Dublin. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story.

Once Playbill - Opening Night
Once Playbill - Opening Night
in <i>Once </i>
Stevee Kazee and Cristin Milioti in Once Joan Marcus
in <i>Once </i>
Paul Whitty and Elizabeth A. Davis in Once Joan Marcus
Steve Kazee and Cristin Milioti in <i>Once </i>
Steve Kazee and Cristin Milioti in Once Joan Marcus
in <i>Once </i>
Anne L. Nathan, Will Connolly, Cristin Milioti, Elizabeth A. Davis, Lucas Papaelias in Once Joan Marcus
Cristin Milioti and Steve Kazee in <i>Once </i>
Cristin Milioti and Steve Kazee in Once Joan Marcus
Share

The production starred Steve Kazee as Guy, Cristin Milioti as Girl, David Abeles as Eamon, Will Connolly as Andrej, Elizabeth A. Davis as Réza, David Patrick Kelly as Da, Anne L. Nathan as BaruÅ¡ka, Lucas Papaelis as Å vec, Andy Taylor as Bank Manager, Erikka Walsh as Ex-Girlfriend, Paul Whitty as Billy, J. Michael Zygo as Emcee, and Ripley Sobo and McKayla Twiggs as Ivanka.

Once featured music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglovà, book by Edna Walsh, additional material by Martin Lowe, scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natash Katz, and Clive Goodwin.

