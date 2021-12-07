Check Out Photos From Return of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody Off-Broadway

By Dan Meyer, Andrew Gans
Dec 07, 2021
Tim Drucker directs the limited engagement with choreography by Brooke Engen.
James Parks, Kayla Catan, Joyah Spangler, Eric Peters, Isaiah Hein, and Tony Tillman in <i>Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody</i>
Photos from Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, a sendup of the romantic film comedy, have arrived after opening November 30 Off-Broadway. The show premiered in 2019 in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center, where it is scheduled to play through January 2, 2022.

The musical follows nine quirky, questionable couples looking for love across the pond. Leading the cast are Kayla Catan, Isaiah Hein, James Parks, Eric Peters, Joyah Spangler, and Tony Tillman with swings Thanos Skouteris and Amber Wright. The production is directed by Tim Drucker and choreographed by Brooke Engen.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody features a book by Bob and Tobly McSmith with music and orchestrations by Basil Winterbottom, music direction by Ethan Andersen, scenic design by Joshua Warner, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Brandon Baruch, sound design by Matthew Fischer, hair and wig design by Conor Donnelly, associate direction by Dana Steingold, and associate choreography by Meg Halcovage. The stage manager is Cassie Holzum with casting by Holly Buczek.

James Parks, Kayla Catan, Joyah Spangler, Eric Peters, Isaiah Hein, and Tony Tillman in <i>Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody</i>
Eric Peters, James Parks, and Joyah Spangler in <i>Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody</i>
Eric Peters, James Parks, and Tony Tillman in <i>Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody</i>
Kayla Catan and James Parks in <i>Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody</i>
Eric Peters and Kayla Catan in <i>Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody</i>
in <i>Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody</i>
Tony Tillman, Eric Peters, Isaiah Hein; (L-R, fron Joyah Spangler, James Parks, and Kayla Catan in <i>Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody</i>
