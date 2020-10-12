Check Out Photos From the Film Adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

The movie version of the West End musical is set to arrive to U.S. theatres February 26, 2021.

As previously announced, the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the hit West End musical about a Sheffield teenager with dreams of becoming a drag star, is set to arrive to U.S. theatres February 2021. The film, from New Regency and Film4, was originally slated to premiere this fall, but was pushed back—initially to January—due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out newly released photos from the movie below, and watch the trailer here.

Newcomer Max Harwood takes on the title role of Jamie New (who blossoms into Mimi Me) are Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant as Hugo (the former drag queen known as Loco Chanelle), Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, and Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New. Lauren Patel as Pritti Pasha, Shobna Gulati as Ray, Ralph Ineso as Wayne Newn, Adeel Akhtar as Iman Masood, and Samuel Bottomley as Dean Paxton.

Jonathan Butterell and Kate Prince, director and choreographer of the original production, reprise their work for the movie.

Having premiered at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre in 2017 before transferring to the West End that year, the stage musical, featuring a score by Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae and based on a 2011 documentary, played at London's Apollo Theatre up until March's mass gathering shutdowns. It was nominated for five Olivier Awards and broadcast live in movie theatres in 2018.