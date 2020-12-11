Check Out Photos From the Newly Reopened Six in the West End

The musical began socially distant performances December 5 at London's Lyric Theatre.

While some plays in the U.K. have begun to welcome back socially distanced audiences at indoor venues, Six is among the first large-scale musicals to do so since the coronavirus pandemic. The musical, which puts Henry VIII's wives center stage with the pop star treatment, began performances at London's Lyric Theatre December 5.

The Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss musical will play nine performances a week, with capacity reduced to 50 percent; other safety measures include face coverings for staff and audiences, track and trace procedures, contactless tickets, and routine sanitation of the venue.

The company includes Jarnéia Richard-Noel as Catherine of Aragon, Courtney Bowman as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Alexia McIntosh as Anna of Cleves, Sophie Isaacs as Catherine Howard, and Danielle Steers as Catherine Parr, along with alternates/understudies Zara Macintosh, Cherelle Jay, Hana Stewart, and Collette Guitart.

Take a look at new production photos below.

Check Out New Production Photos From Six at London’s Lyric Theatre Check Out New Production Photos From Six at London’s Lyric Theatre 6 PHOTOS

The limited engagement is currently scheduled through April 18, 2021. Plans are in place for it to subsequently relocate to the Arts Theatre, its original West End home.

After originating at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, Six headed to London, going on to earn five Olivier Award nominations. The musical began previews on Broadway February 13, but was hours short of its official opening night March 12 when the New York shutdown brought all productions to a standstill, with the U.K. and other engagements around the world following suit shortly after.

