Check Out Photos From The Tragedy of Macbeth, Starring James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan

A live stream presentation runs October 27-30 from the Almeida Theatre in London.

Audiences worldwide get to see James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan as one of Shakespeare’s most notorious couples as The Tragedy of Macbeth streams live from the Almeida Theatre October 27–30. Five ticketed performances are scheduled during the virtual run.

Starring Olivier nominee McArdle (Angels in America, Mare of Easttown) as Macbeth and Oscar nominee Ronan (Lady Bird, Brooklyn), the production also features Michael Abubakar as Malcolm, Ross Anderson as Banquo, Emun Elliott as Macduff, William Gaunt as Duncan, Akiya Henry as Lady Macduff, Reuben Joseph as Angus, and Richard Rankin as Ross. Diane Fletcher, Maureen Hibbert, and Valerie Lilley are the Wyrd Sisters.





Rounding out the ensemble are Aoife Burke, Gareth Kennerley, and Adam McNamara. Splitting the role of Macduff Brother are Myles Grant, Emet Yah Khai, K-ets Yah Khai, and Dereke Oladele. Jamie-Lee Martin and Henry Meredith rotate as Fleance.

The Tragedy of Macbeth is directed by Yaël Farber and features sets by Soutra Gilmour, costumes by Joanna Scotcher, lighting by Tim Lutkin, sound by Peter Rice, music compositions by Tom Lane, movement by Emily Terndrup, casting by Julia Horan, children’s casting by Verity Naughton, fight direction by Kate Waters, and costume supervision by Sydney Florence. Andrea Ainsworth is the text coach, with Yasmin Hafesji as assistant director, Rachel Wingate as assistant set designer, and Nick Hockaday as children’s casting assistant.

For more information and tickets, click here . In-person performances are scheduled through November 27.

Following this staging, Macbeth will continue its resurgence of sorts in pop culture. First up is Joel Coen's film adaptation of Shakespeare's play, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, in theatres Christmas Day and streaming on Apple TV+ January 15, 2022. Then, Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga will star in a Broadway production, directed by Sam Gold, beginning previews at the Lyceum Theatre March 29.