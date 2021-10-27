Check Out Photos From Whitney White's Shakespearean Rock Concert, Macbeth in Stride

By Andrew Gans
Oct 27, 2021
Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar direct the limited engagement at A.R.T.
Whitney White in <i>Macbeth in Stride</i>
Whitney White in Macbeth in Stride Lauren Miller

Obie Award winner Whitney White's Macbeth in Stride is currently in previews at American Repertory Theater at Harvard University's Loeb Drama Center.

Directed by Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar, the 90-minute production will officially open October 28. Performances are set to continue through November 14.

Creator White stars in the theatrical event, joined by Charlie Thurston as Man, Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) as Witch, Kira Helper as Witch, and Reggie D. White (The Inheritance) as Witch. Understudies are Billy Finn and Yewande Odetoyinbo. The band features Steven Cuevas, Joran Carter, Chris Hanford II, and Bobhartley “Boushe” Etienne.

Check out photos below:

A Look at Macbeth in Stride at the American Repertory Theater

Reggie D. White, Phoenix Best, Kira Helper, Charlie Thurston, and Whitney White in <i>Macbeth in Stride</i>
Reggie D. White, Phoenix Best, Kira Helper, Charlie Thurston, and Whitney White in Macbeth in Stride Lauren Miller
Phoenix Best, Reggie D. White, Whitney White, and Kira Helper in <i>Macbeth in Stride</i>
Phoenix Best, Reggie D. White, Whitney White, and Kira Helper in Macbeth in Stride Lauren Miller
Whitney White, Phoenix Best, Reggie D. White, and Kira Helper in <i>Macbeth in Stride</i>
Whitney White, Phoenix Best, Reggie D. White, and Kira Helper in Macbeth in Stride Lauren Miller
Reggie D. White, Steven Cuevas, Phoenix Best, and Kira Helper in <i>Macbeth in Stride</i>
Reggie D. White, Steven Cuevas, Phoenix Best, and Kira Helper in Macbeth in Stride Lauren Miller
Whitney White in <i>Macbeth in Stride</i>
Whitney White in Macbeth in Stride Lauren Miller
Charlie Thurston and Whitney White in <i>Macbeth in Stride</i>
Charlie Thurston and Whitney White in Macbeth in Stride Lauren Miller
Whitney White and Charlie Thurston in <i>Macbeth in Stride</i>
Whitney White and Charlie Thurston in Macbeth in Stride Lauren Miller
in <i>Macbeth in Stride</i>
Whitney White and Charlie Thurston in Macbeth in Stride Lauren Miller
Whitney White in <i>Macbeth in Stride</i>
Whitney White in Macbeth in Stride Lauren Miller
Whitney White and Charlie Thurston in <i>Macbeth in Stride</i>
Whitney White and Charlie Thurston in Macbeth in Stride Lauren Miller
Macbeth in Stride, the first of White’s five-part series commissioned by A.R.T. excavating the women from Shakespeare’s canon, examines what it means to be an ambitious Black woman through the lens of one of Shakespeare’s most well-known characters. The production uses pop, rock, gospel, and R&B to trace the arc of Lady Macbeth while lifting up contemporary Black female power, femininity, and desire.

“Live music has always felt liberating to me,” said White in an earlier statement, “and I am in love with the words of Shakespeare. I am a Black woman from Chicago, and I always saw my experience reflected in Shakespeare’s world. When I read Shakespeare, I totally hear my world. I hear my friends and family, and I see the world that I live in. However, often live productions wouldn’t represent my experience or even a world I recognized. So I wondered how I could unite all these worlds that I love to make a production that any person could hear and understand. I’m working to construct the show so that every person in the audience can understand it and feel a part of it.”

The creative team also includes music director and co-orchestrator Steven Cuevas, choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, scenic designer Dan Soule, costume designer Qween Jean, lighting designer Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound designer Alex Giorgetti, and wig, hair, and makeup designer Rachel Padula-Shufelt.

