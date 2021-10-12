Check Out Photos Inside Opening Night of Is This A Room on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 12, 2021
Tina Satter’s theatrical thriller, starring Emily Davis, officially opened at the Lyceum Theatre October 11.
Pete Simpson, Emily Davis, Will Cobbs, Tina Satter, Becca Blackwell, Katherine Romans, Duane Cooper, and Joe Lanza Marcus Middleton

Is This A Room, Tina Satter's theatrical thriller, officially opened on Broadway October 11 after beginning performances at the Lyceum Theatre September 24.

Conceived and directed by Satter, Is This A Room tells the story of former Air Force intelligence specialist Reality Winner, who was charged for leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S. elections, with the text constructed from the transcripts of Winner’s FBI interrogation.

The production stars Emily Davis as Winner, Becca Blackwell as Unknown Male, Will Cobbs as Agent Taylor, and Pete Simpson as Agent Garrick with Duanne Cooper, Joe Lanza, and Katherine Romans as understudies.

Is This A Room features features scenic design by Parker Lutz, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Thomas Dunn, sound design by Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, original music by Yamada, and puppet design by Amanda Villalobos.

Is This A Room runs in repertory with Dana H., Lucas Hnath's play about his mother's kidnapping as told in her own words, which opens October 17 with Deirdre O'Connell starring. Both plays debuted as part of Vineyard Theatre’s 2019-2020 season.

