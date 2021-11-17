Check Out Photos Inside the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Chicago Revival on Broadway

The Tony Award-winning production commemorated its record-breaking run at the Ambassador Theatre November 16.

The long-running, Tony-winning Broadway revival of Chicago celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway with a special performance at the Ambassador Theatre November 16. The production first opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre November 14, 1996. It would transfer to the Sam S. Shubert Theatre the following year before moving to its current home at the Ambassador Theatre in 2003. The production earned eight Tony Award nominations, winning six including Best Revival of a Musical.

Following an 18-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the revival returned to Broadway September 14, 2021. The production is the second-longest running show in Broadway history (after The Phantom of the Opera) and the longest-running American show in Broadway history.

The celebration began on the TKTS Red Steps in Times Square, where the Brooklyn United Marching Band kicked off a march to the Ambassador, which was lit in red with a red carpet. The celebration also included a Mayoral Proclamation and appearances by original revival cast members—Joel Grey, James Naughton, and Bebe Neuwirth—as well as a tribute to the late Ann Reinking, who choreographed the revival and also created the role of Roxie Hart.



Chicago currently stars Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!) as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín (a longtime Roxie in the revival) as Velma Kelly, Tony winner Paulo Szot (South Pacific) as Billy Flynn, Tony winner Lillias White (The Life) as Matron Mama Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The ensemble includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith, and Brian Spitulnik.

Set in razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago tells the story of the media frenzie that occurs when Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer, murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. The musical, featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, first opened on Broadway in 1975.

Directed by Walter Bobbie with choreography by the Reinking, the production features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer with stage management by Clifford Schwartz, Terrence J. Witter, and Mindy Farbrother. The show is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Chicago.