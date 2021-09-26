Check Out Photos Inside the 74th Annual Tony Awards Presentation

toggle menu
toggle search form
Tony Awards   Check Out Photos Inside the 74th Annual Tony Awards Presentation
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 26, 2021
 
Audra McDonald hosted the September 26 ceremony, which brought awards to some of Broadway's brightest.
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The 74th annual Tony Awards were celebrated in a ceremony at the Winter Garden Theatre September 26. Hosted by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and presented on Paramount+, the ceremony honored and awarded the work created in the 2019–2020 season.

Check Out Photos Inside the 74th Annual Tony Awards Presentation

Check Out Photos Inside the 74th Annual Tony Awards Presentation

60 PHOTOS
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
1343006689.jpg
Darlene Love, Matthew Morrison, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Chester Gregory, and Kerry Butler Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jennifer Holliday
Jennifer Holliday Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Ruthie Ann Miles
Ruthie Ann Miles Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Ali Stroker
Ali Stroker Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jennifer Nettles
Jennifer Nettles Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
André De Shields
André De Shields Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Wayne Brady and Cyndi Lauper
Wayne Brady and Cyndi Lauper Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Share

Following the ceremony, the festivities continued with Broadway's Back!, a concert celebration of Broadway’s return hosted by Leslie Odom, Jr.

READ: The 74th Annual Tony Award Winners

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Tony Awards Articles
Read news and features about the annual Tony Awards honoring excellence in Broadway theatre.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.