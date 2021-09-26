Check Out Photos Inside the 74th Annual Tony Awards Presentation

Audra McDonald hosted the September 26 ceremony, which brought awards to some of Broadway's brightest.

The 74th annual Tony Awards were celebrated in a ceremony at the Winter Garden Theatre September 26. Hosted by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and presented on Paramount+, the ceremony honored and awarded the work created in the 2019–2020 season.



Check Out Photos Inside the 74th Annual Tony Awards Presentation Check Out Photos Inside the 74th Annual Tony Awards Presentation 60 PHOTOS

Following the ceremony, the festivities continued with Broadway's Back!, a concert celebration of Broadway’s return hosted by Leslie Odom, Jr.

READ: The 74th Annual Tony Award Winners