Check Out Photos Inside the Broadway Return of Moulin Rouge!

The hit musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s film reopened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre September 24.

After an 18-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! returned the Al Hirschfeld Theatre September 24. The musical first opened July 25, 2019 after beginning preview performances June 28.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! premiered in Boston in 2018 at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. With a book by John Logan, the show incorporates original songs and pop standards heard in the film, as well as familiar tunes released in the 17 years since the star-crossed lovers first hit the screen.



Check Out Photos Inside the Broadway Return of Moulin Rouge! Check Out Photos Inside the Broadway Return of Moulin Rouge! 14 PHOTOS

As previously announced, the cast features Natalie Mendoza as Satine, current Tony nominees Aaron Tveit as Christian, Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah as Tolouse-Lautrec, and Robyn Hurder as Nini, as well as Ricky Rojas as Santiago, Tam Mutu as the Duke of Monroth, and Ashley Loren as the Satine Alternate.

Completing the company are a mix of new and original cast members: Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Tasia Jungbauer, Reed Luplau, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, Brandon Stonestreet, and Travis Ward-Osborne.

The production features choreography by Sonya Tayeh, orchestrations by music supervisor Justin Levine, sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/MoulinRouge.