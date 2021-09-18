Check Out Photos Inside the Broadway Return of Six

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Check Out Photos Inside the Broadway Return of Six
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 18, 2021
Buy Tickets to SIX: The Musical
 
The international hit musical resumed performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre September 17.
Six_Broadway_First Return Performance_2021_HR
Cast of Six Marc J. Franklin

Bow down, the queens have arrived. After shuttering just hours before its opening night due to the coronavirus pandemic, Six resumed performances at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre September 17. The new official opening is scheduled for October 3.

Six tells the stories of the wives of Henry VIII as they reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. Presented like a concert, Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's score draws inspiration from contemporary musical artists who have dominated the pop charts. In the time since its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, the musical has become an international hit. The musical had begun performances in New York February 13, 2020, following a multi-city regional circuit.

Check Out Photos Inside the Broadway Return of Six

Check Out Photos Inside the Broadway Return of Six

10 PHOTOS
Six_Broadway_First Return Performance_2021_HR
Six at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Six_Broadway_First Return Performance_2021_HR
Cast of Six Marc J. Franklin
Six_Broadway_First Return Performance_2021_HR
Cast of Six Marc J. Franklin
Six_Broadway_First Return Performance_2021_HR
Cast of Six Marc J. Franklin
Six_Broadway_First Return Performance_2021_HR
Andrea Macasaet and Adrianna Hicks Marc J. Franklin
Six_Broadway_First Return Performance_2021_HR
Abby Mueller Marc J. Franklin
Six_Broadway_First Return Performance_2021_HR
Brittney Mack Marc J. Franklin
Six_Broadway_First Return Performance_2021_HR
Samantha Pauly Marc J. Franklin
Six_Broadway_First Return Performance_2021_HR
Anna Uzele Marc J. Franklin
Six_Broadway_First Return Performance_2021_HR
Cast of Six Marc J. Franklin
Share

Returning to their roles are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Serving as swings are Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke, as well as new addition Keirsten Hodgens.

A limited number of $30 tickets to each performance are available via a digital lottery; click here for more information.

Six, co-written by Moss and Marlow and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum. The staging features a set by Emma Bailey, costumes by Gabrielle Slade, lighting by Tim Deiling, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse. Casting is by Peter Van Dam of Tara Rubin Casting.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.