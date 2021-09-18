Check Out Photos Inside the Broadway Return of Six

The international hit musical resumed performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre September 17.

Bow down, the queens have arrived. After shuttering just hours before its opening night due to the coronavirus pandemic, Six resumed performances at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre September 17. The new official opening is scheduled for October 3.

Six tells the stories of the wives of Henry VIII as they reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. Presented like a concert, Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's score draws inspiration from contemporary musical artists who have dominated the pop charts. In the time since its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, the musical has become an international hit. The musical had begun performances in New York February 13, 2020, following a multi-city regional circuit.



Check Out Photos Inside the Broadway Return of Six Check Out Photos Inside the Broadway Return of Six 10 PHOTOS

Returning to their roles are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Serving as swings are Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke, as well as new addition Keirsten Hodgens.

A limited number of $30 tickets to each performance are available via a digital lottery; click here for more information.

Six, co-written by Moss and Marlow and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum. The staging features a set by Emma Bailey, costumes by Gabrielle Slade, lighting by Tim Deiling, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse. Casting is by Peter Van Dam of Tara Rubin Casting.