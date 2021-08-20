Check Out Photos of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella in London

The new adaptation of the classic fairytale, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, opened at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre August 18.

After beginning performances June 24, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s adaptation of Cinderella officially opened at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End August 18.

The contemporary retelling of the classic fairytale features an updated story and a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell (who recently scored an Emmy nod for her performance in Season 3 of The Crown), with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by David Zippel.



A Look at Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella A Look at Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella 15 PHOTOS

Cinderella stars Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers the Musical, Les Misérables) in the title role. Joining her are Olivier nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Murder Ballad) as the Stepmother, Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Olivier winner Rebecca Trehearn (Show Boat) as The Queen, Georgina Castle (Mamma Mia!) and Laura Baldwin (Waitress) as Cinderella’s stepsisters, and Gloria Onitiri (Hadestown) as The Godmother.

Rounding out the cast are Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Vinny Coyle, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Georgina Onuorah (who will play the role of Cinderella at certain performances), Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Sam Robinson, Giovanni Spano, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp, and Matthieu Vinetot.

The creative team also includes director Laurence Connor, choreographer JoAnn Hunter, set and costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, sound designer Gareth Owen, lighting designer Bruno Poet, and co-musical supervisor John Rigby.