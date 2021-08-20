Check Out Photos of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella in London

By Playbill Staff
Aug 20, 2021
 
The new adaptation of the classic fairytale, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, opened at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre August 18.
Carrie Hope Fletcher and cast of <i>Cinderella</i>
Carrie Hope Fletcher and cast of Cinderella Tristram Kenton

After beginning performances June 24, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s adaptation of Cinderella officially opened at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End August 18.

The contemporary retelling of the classic fairytale features an updated story and a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell (who recently scored an Emmy nod for her performance in Season 3 of The Crown), with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by David Zippel.

Carrie Hope Fletcher and Gloria Onitiri in <i>Cinderella</i>
Carrie Hope Fletcher and Gloria Onitiri in Cinderella Tristram Kenton
Laura Baldwin, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and Georgina Castle in <i>Cinderella</i>
Laura Baldwin, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and Georgina Castle in Cinderella Tristram Kenton
in <i>Cinderella</i>
Carrie Hope Fletcher and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt in Cinderella Tristram Kenton
in <i>Cinderella</i>
Carrie Hope Fletcher in Cinderella Tristram Kenton
Carrie Hope Fletcher and cast of <i>Cinderella</i>
Carrie Hope Fletcher and cast of Cinderella Tristram Kenton
Rebecca Trehearn, Sam Robinson, Vinny Coyle, and Giovanni Spano in <i>Cinderella</i>
Rebecca Trehearn, Sam Robinson, Vinny Coyle, and Giovanni Spano in Cinderella Tristram Kenton
in <i>Cinderella</i>
Gloria Onitiri in Cinderella Tristram Kenton
in <i>Cinderella</i>
Cast in Cinderella Tristram Kenton
in <i>Cinderella</i>
Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle in Cinderella Tristram Kenton
in <i>Cinderella</i>
Carrie Hope Fletcher, Laura Baldwin, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, and Georgina Castle in Cinderella Tristram Kenton
Share

Cinderella stars Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers the Musical, Les Misérables) in the title role. Joining her are Olivier nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Murder Ballad) as the Stepmother, Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Olivier winner Rebecca Trehearn (Show Boat) as The Queen, Georgina Castle (Mamma Mia!) and Laura Baldwin (Waitress) as Cinderella’s stepsisters, and Gloria Onitiri (Hadestown) as The Godmother.

Rounding out the cast are Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Vinny Coyle, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Georgina Onuorah (who will play the role of Cinderella at certain performances), Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Sam Robinson, Giovanni Spano, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp, and Matthieu Vinetot.

The creative team also includes director Laurence Connor, choreographer JoAnn Hunter, set and costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, sound designer Gareth Owen, lighting designer Bruno Poet, and co-musical supervisor John Rigby.

