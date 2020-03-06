Check Out Photos of Armie Hammer, Jessie Mueller, and More in The Minutes on Broadway

The Steppenwolf production of Tracy Letts’ new play will officially open at the Cort Theatre March 15.

Following its debut at Chicago's Steppenwolf, the Broadway premiere of The Minutes, a new play by Tracy Letts, will officially open at the Cort Theatre March 15. The production, directed by Anna D. Shaprio, began previews February 25. A play about small-town politics and real-world power, The Minutes takes place in a seemingly mundane city council meeting that illustrates American toxicity both historic and contemporary. Production Photos: The Minutes on Broadway Production Photos: The Minutes on Broadway 6 PHOTOS Letts is part of a cast that also features Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful), Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name, Straight White Men), Tony winner Blair Brown (The Parisian Woman, Copenhagen), Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (Choir Boy, The Diary of Anne Frank), Ian Barford (recently seen in Letts' play Linda Vista on Broadway), Cliff Chamberlain (Superior Donuts, Homeland), Danny McCarthy (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Iceman Cometh), Sally Murphy (Linda Vista, August: Osage County), and Jeff Still (To Kill a Mockingbird, Oslo). The Minutes features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanic, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design and original music by André Pluess, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, choreography by Ty Defoe, dramaturgy by Edward Sobel, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.