Check Out Photos of Back Home for the Holidays, Starring Kelli O’Hara, at Carnegie Hall

The celebration with The New York Pops was hosted December 17.

The New York Pops celebrated the season with Back Home for the Holidays, starring Kelli O’Hara, at Carnegie Hall December 17.

Led by music director Steven Reineke, The New York Pops and O’Hara performed holiday classics with special appearances by Brandon Michael Nase, the founder of Broadway for Racial Justice.



O’Hara stepped in for fellow Tony winner Laura Benanti, who withdrew due to a COVID-19 exposure in her family.

As previously announced , The New York Pops will next perform at Carnegie Hall with jazz star Tony DeSare and Newsies alum Capathia Jenkins for a celebration of composer Nelson Riddle February 4, 2022.

Since last performing on Broadway, O'Hara took to the city streets, running the NYC Marathon. Later this month, she'll star in Season 2 of The Accidental Wolf and, in January 2022, she'll be seen in the HBO historical drama series The Gilded Age alongside a host of other Broadway veterans.