Check Out Photos of Betrayal at U.K.’s Theatre Royal Bath

The Harold Pinter classic opens October 21 as part of the theatre company’s “Welcome Back” season.

Harold Pinter’s Betrayal will open October 21 as part of Theatre Royal Bath’s “Welcome Back” season. The production is scheduled to play through October 31 at the U.K. venue.

Directed by Jonathan Church, Pinter's look at adultery features Olivier winner Nancy Carroll (After The Dance, Father Brown), Joseph Millson (The Rover, Love Never Dies), Edward Bennett (Much Ado About Nothing, One Man Two Guvnors), and Bristol Old Vic regular Christopher Bianch.

The production features sets and costumes by Alex Eales, lighting design by Joshua Carr, sound design and compositions by Jon Nicholls, and casting by Ginny Schiller.

COVID-secure measures in place include reduced capacity to allow for socially distanced seating, mandatory face coverings, hand sanitizer units, thermal temperature checks, dedicated entry points, staggered arrivals and audience flow, fresh air circulation, and enhanced cleaning.

For ticket information, visit TheatreRoyal.org.uk.