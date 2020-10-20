Check Out Photos of Betrayal at U.K.’s Theatre Royal Bath

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 20, 2020
 
The Harold Pinter classic opens October 21 as part of the theatre company’s “Welcome Back” season.
Nancy Carroll, Joseph Millson, and Edward Bennett in <i>Betrayal</i>
Nancy Carroll, Joseph Millson, and Edward Bennett in Betrayal Nobby Clark

Harold Pinter’s Betrayal will open October 21 as part of Theatre Royal Bath’s “Welcome Back” season. The production is scheduled to play through October 31 at the U.K. venue.

Directed by Jonathan Church, Pinter's look at adultery features Olivier winner Nancy Carroll (After The Dance, Father Brown), Joseph Millson (The Rover, Love Never Dies), Edward Bennett (Much Ado About Nothing, One Man Two Guvnors), and Bristol Old Vic regular Christopher Bianch.

9 PHOTOS
Edward Bennett (Jerry), Christopher Bianchi (Waiter), Joseph Millson in <i>Betrayal</i>
Edward Bennett, Christopher Bianchi, and Joseph Millson in Betrayal Nobby Clark
Edward Bennett and Joseph Millson in <i>Betrayal</i>
Edward Bennett and Joseph Millson in Betrayal Nobby Clark
Joseph Millson and Nancy Carroll in <i>Betrayal</i>
Joseph Millson and Nancy Carroll in Betrayal Nobby Clark
in <i>Betrayal</i>
Edward Bennett in Betrayal Nobby Clark
Nancy Carroll and Edward Bennett in <i>Betrayal</i>
Nancy Carroll and Edward Bennett in Betrayal Nobby Clark
Joseph Millson in <i>Betrayal</i>
Joseph Millson in Betrayal Nobby Clark
Nancy Carroll in <i>Betrayal</i>
Nancy Carroll in Betrayal Nobby Clark
Nancy Carroll and Joseph Millson in <i>Betrayal</i>
Nancy Carroll and Joseph Millson in Betrayal Nobby Clark
Nancy Carroll, Joseph Millson, and Edward Bennett in <i>Betrayal</i>
Nancy Carroll, Joseph Millson, and Edward Bennett in Betrayal Nobby Clark
The production features sets and costumes by Alex Eales, lighting design by Joshua Carr, sound design and compositions by Jon Nicholls, and casting by Ginny Schiller.

COVID-secure measures in place include reduced capacity to allow for socially distanced seating, mandatory face coverings, hand sanitizer units, thermal temperature checks, dedicated entry points, staggered arrivals and audience flow, fresh air circulation, and enhanced cleaning.

For ticket information, visit TheatreRoyal.org.uk.

