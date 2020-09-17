Check Out Photos of Blackeyed Theatre’s Production of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 17, 2020
 
The U.K. production, which will be performed to a socially-distanced audience and livestreamed, will play the South Hill Park Arts Centre September 18.
Blake Kubena and Zach Lee in The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Blake Kubena and Zach Lee in The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Alex Harvey-Brown

Blackeyed Theatre’s production of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde is set to play the South Hill Park Arts Centre September 18, marking the company’s first live production since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theatres. The production, performed in front of a socially distant audience, will be live streamed for digital audiences and then made available on demand through December 31.

The drama, adapted and directed by Nick Lane, stars Blake Kubena as Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde, Zach Lee as Gabriel Utterson, Paige Round as Eleanor Lanyon, and Ashley Sean-Cook as Hastings Lanyon.

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde features set design by Victoria Spearing, costume design by Naomi Gibbs, lighting design by Claire Childs, original music by Tristan Parkes, and movement and intimacy direction by Enric Ortuño.

For more information, visit blackeyedtheatre.ticketco.events/uk/en.

Blake Kubena in The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Blake Kubena and Zach Lee in The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Alex Harvey-Brown
Zach Lee and Blake Kubena in The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Blake Kubena in The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Alex Harvey-Brown
Paige Round and Ashley Sean-Cook in The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Zach Lee and Blake Kubena in The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Alex Harvey-Brown
Blake Kubena in The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Paige Round and Ashley Sean-Cook in The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Alex Harvey-Brown
in <i>Jekyll &amp; Hyde</i>
Blake Kubena in The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Alex Harvey-Brown
Blake Kubena in The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Ashley Sean-Cook and Blake Kubena in The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Alex Harvey-Brown
in <i>Jekyll &amp; Hyde</i>
Blake Kubena in The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Alex Harvey-Brown
Zach Lee and cast of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Zach Lee and cast of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Alex Harvey-Brown
