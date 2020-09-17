Check Out Photos of Blackeyed Theatre’s Production of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

The U.K. production, which will be performed to a socially-distanced audience and livestreamed, will play the South Hill Park Arts Centre September 18.

Blackeyed Theatre’s production of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde is set to play the South Hill Park Arts Centre September 18, marking the company’s first live production since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theatres. The production, performed in front of a socially distant audience, will be live streamed for digital audiences and then made available on demand through December 31.

The drama, adapted and directed by Nick Lane, stars Blake Kubena as Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde, Zach Lee as Gabriel Utterson, Paige Round as Eleanor Lanyon, and Ashley Sean-Cook as Hastings Lanyon.

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde features set design by Victoria Spearing, costume design by Naomi Gibbs, lighting design by Claire Childs, original music by Tristan Parkes, and movement and intimacy direction by Enric Ortuño.

For more information, visit blackeyedtheatre.ticketco.events/uk/en.

