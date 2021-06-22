Check Out Photos of Broadway Inspirational Voices' Little Island Concerts, Featuring Norm Lewis, Jennifer Nettles, Daniel J. Watts, More

Broadway Our Way Live: On an Island in the River will stream for one night only June 30.

Broadway Inspirational Voices’ June 19 and 20 sold-out concerts at Little Island, New York’s newest public park, will stream virtually June 30 at 7 PM ET.

Schele Williams directed the evenings, featuring some of BIV’s greatest hits plus new arrangements by BIV Founder and outgoing Artistic Director Michael McElroy, incoming Artistic Director Allen René Louis, and other members of the BIV music team. The first concert was presented on Juneteenth, which commemorates the formal ending of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.

In addition to the Broadway Inspirational Voices, concerts included appearances by Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts, Ayodele Casel (artist-in-residence at Little Island), Tony winner Phylicia Rashad, Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles, Tony nominee Norm Lewis, and Broadway dancer Garen Scribner. Check out photos from the recent event below.

Broadway Inspirational Voices at Little Island Broadway Inspirational Voices at Little Island 10 PHOTOS

The Tony-honored not-for-profit choir gathered together to perform two nights of live versions of their virtual videos to celebrate BIV Founder and outgoing Artistic Director McElroy as he prepares to pass the baton to Louis.

The upcoming streaming event, entitled Broadway Our Way Live: On an Island in the River, will be free to watch; visit BroadwayInspirationalVoices.org. Donations to the choir are encouraged.