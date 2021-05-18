Check Out Photos of Carrie Manolakos and Max Sangerman in Lights on the Radio Tower

The new musical, written by Emily Goodson and Kevin James Thornton, begins streaming May 18.

Lights on the Radio Tower, a new musical presented by Five OHM Productions and Indie Theatrical, begins streaming May 18. Directed by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace), the production is available through June 1. With a book and lyrics by Emily Goodson and music and additional lyrics by Kevin James Thornton (How to Get From Here to There), Lights on the Radio Tower tells the story of estranged siblings who reunite in their decaying childhood home after their father's death. The rock two-hander stars Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia!) and Max Sangerman (Smokey Joe’s Café). It features music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Geraldine Anello (We Are the Tigers), production design by Jefferson Ridenour (Party Face), sound design by Jim Petty (The 8th) and Ryan Hall (Oh! War) with Scott James as the director of photography and Liza Miller as the production stage manager. Tickets are available by clicking here. Purchasing a ticket offers the viewer access to the musical for 24 hours.

