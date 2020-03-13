Check Out Photos of Coriolanus at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre

By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 13, 2020
 
The Shakespearean tragedy, starring Tom Bateman, opened March 12.
Tom Bateman and cast of <i>Coriolanus</i>
Tom Bateman and cast of Coriolanus Johan Persson

Sheffield Theatres production of Coriolanus opened in London March 12 at the Crucible Theatre after beginning preview performances March 6. The production, helmed Artistic Director Robert Hastie, is scheduled to run through March 28.

Starring Tom Bateman, Coriolanus tells the story of a general who is voted into power by a populace hungry for change and the unraveling that follows.

Rouding out the cast are Hermon Berhane, Mudassar Dar, Stella Gonet, Esther McAuley, Remmie Milner, Theo Ogundipe, Louis J Rhone, Eddie-Joe Robinson, Kate Rutter, Malcolm Sinclair, Katy Stephens, Ben Wiggins and Alex Young as well as members of Sheffield People’s Theatre, Sheffield Theatres’ intergenerational theatre company.

13 PHOTOS
Hermon Berhane and cast of <i>Coriolanus</i>
Hermon Berhane and cast of Coriolanus Johan Persson
in <i>Coriolanus</i>
Hermon Berhane, Tom Bateman, and Stella Gonet in Coriolanus Johan Persson
in <i>Coriolanus</i>
Alex Young and Remmie Milner in Coriolanus Johan Persson
Stella Gonet and Hermon Berhane in <i>Coriolanus</i>
Stella Gonet and Hermon Berhane in Coriolanus Johan Persson
Hermon Berhane in <i>Coriolanus</i>
Hermon Berhane in Coriolanus Johan Persson
Malcolm Sinclair in <i>Coriolanus</i>
Malcolm Sinclair in Coriolanus Johan Persson
in <i>Coriolanus</i>
Tom Bateman and Stella Gonet in Coriolanus Johan Persson
Tom Bateman and Hermon Berhane in <i>Coriolanus</i>
Tom Bateman and Hermon Berhane in Coriolanus Johan Persson
in <i>Coriolanus</i>
Tom Bateman and Theo Ogundipe in Coriolanus Johan Persson
Tom Bateman and cast of <i>Coriolanus</i>
Tom Bateman and cast of Coriolanus Johan Persson
Coriolanus features set design by Ben Stones, costume design by Sally Wilson, lighting design Lucy Carter, sound design by Emma Laxton, and compositions by Richard Taylor with assistant direction by Connie Treves, fight direction by Renny Krupinski, and British Sign Language consultation by Jean St. Clair. Casting is by Vicky Richardson CDG.

