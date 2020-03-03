Check Out Photos of Debra Messing, Audra McDonald, and More at the 2020 Roundabout Theatre Company Gala

The event, honoring Tony winner Alan Cumming and fashion designers Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere, was celebrated March 2.

Roundabout Theatre Company held its 2020 Gala at Ziegfeld Ballroom March 2. To commemorate the evening, Debra Messing (soon to be on Broadway in the Roundabout production of Birthday Candles), Audra McDonald, and more came out to celebrate the non-profit theatre company. The event honored Alan Cumming with the Jason Robards Awards for Excellence in Theatre. Cumming won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award for his portrayal of the Emcee in Roundabout's 1998 revival of Cabaret opposite the late Natasha Richardson. He also starred in the 2019 Off-Broadway play Daddy and the 2015 Broadway production of Macbeth. The theatre and television star is a three-time Emmy nominee as a supporting actor in The Good Wife. Roundabout also honored fashion designers Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere with the Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. The couple has long supported Roundabout, including a $1.5 million donation to the theatre company in honor of its 50th anniversary.