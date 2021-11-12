Check Out Photos of Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue at Geffen Playhouse

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out Photos of Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue at Geffen Playhouse
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 12, 2021
Buy Tickets to Paradise Blue
 
The production is scheduled to officially open in Los Angeles November 18.
Wendell B. Franklin and Shayna Small in <i>Paradise Blue</i>
Wendell B. Franklin and Shayna Small in Paradise Blue Jeff Lorch

After beginning performances November 9, Geffen Playhouse’s production of Paradise Blue is set to officially open in Los Angeles November 18. The play by Tony nominee Dominique Morisseau is scheduled to run through December 12.

Set in 1949, Paradise Blue tells the story of a trumpet-playing club owner as he decides whether or not to sell his establishment as his Detroit community encounters gentrification.

Check Out Photos of Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue at Geffen Playhouse

Check Out Photos of Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue at Geffen Playhouse

21 PHOTOS
Shayna Small and Alani iLongwe in <i>Paradise Blue</i>
Shayna Small and Alani iLongwe in Paradise Blue Jeff Lorch
Alani iLongwe and John Earl Jelks in <i>Paradise Blue</i>
Alani iLongwe and John Earl Jelks in Paradise Blue Jeff Lorch
Alani iLongwe in <i>Paradise Blue</i>
Alani iLongwe in Paradise Blue Jeff Lorch
John Earl Jelks and Shayna Small in <i>Paradise Blue</i>
John Earl Jelks and Shayna Small in Paradise Blue Jeff Lorch
in <i>Paradise Blue</i>
Alani iLongwe, Wendell B. Franklin, and John Earl Jelks in Paradise Blue Jeff Lorch
Tyla Abercrumbie and Shayna Small in <i>Paradise Blue</i>
Tyla Abercrumbie and Shayna Small in Paradise Blue Jeff Lorch
John Earl Jelks in <i>Paradise Blue</i>
John Earl Jelks in Paradise Blue Jeff Lorch
John Earl Jelks, Alani iLongwe, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Wendell B. Franklin in <i>Paradise Blue</i>
John Earl Jelks, Alani iLongwe, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Wendell B. Franklin in Paradise Blue Jeff Lorch
Wendell B. Franklin and Shayna Small in <i>Paradise Blue</i>
Wendell B. Franklin and Shayna Small in Paradise Blue Jeff Lorch
Wendell B. Franklin and Shayna Small in <i>Paradise Blue</i>
Wendell B. Franklin and Shayna Small in Paradise Blue Jeff Lorch
Share

The play arrives after a 2015 world premiere at the Williamstown Theatre Festival and an Off-Broadway production at the Signature Theatre in 2018.

The Geffen Playhouse production stars Tyla Abercrubie as Silver, Wendell B. Franklin as Blue, Alani Ilongwe as P-Sam, John Earl Jelks as Corn, and Shayna Small as Pumpkin.

Directed by Stori Ayers, Paradise Blue features scenic design by Edward E. Haynes, Jr., costume design by Wendell C. Carmichael, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, and sound design by Jeff Gardener with compositions by David “Preach Balfour,” fight direction by Steve Rankin, intimacy choreography by Nedra Constance Gallegos, production stage management by Shawna Voragen, assistant stage management by Liv Scott, and casting by Phyllis Schuringa, CSA.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.