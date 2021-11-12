Check Out Photos of Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue at Geffen Playhouse

The production is scheduled to officially open in Los Angeles November 18.

After beginning performances November 9, Geffen Playhouse’s production of Paradise Blue is set to officially open in Los Angeles November 18. The play by Tony nominee Dominique Morisseau is scheduled to run through December 12.

Set in 1949, Paradise Blue tells the story of a trumpet-playing club owner as he decides whether or not to sell his establishment as his Detroit community encounters gentrification.



The play arrives after a 2015 world premiere at the Williamstown Theatre Festival and an Off-Broadway production at the Signature Theatre in 2018.

The Geffen Playhouse production stars Tyla Abercrubie as Silver, Wendell B. Franklin as Blue, Alani Ilongwe as P-Sam, John Earl Jelks as Corn, and Shayna Small as Pumpkin.

Directed by Stori Ayers, Paradise Blue features scenic design by Edward E. Haynes, Jr., costume design by Wendell C. Carmichael, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, and sound design by Jeff Gardener with compositions by David “Preach Balfour,” fight direction by Steve Rankin, intimacy choreography by Nedra Constance Gallegos, production stage management by Shawna Voragen, assistant stage management by Liv Scott, and casting by Phyllis Schuringa, CSA.