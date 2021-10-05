Check Out Photos of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

The play, starring Norm Lewis, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Michael Urie, and more, is set to open at Circle in the Square Theatre October 10.

Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits is set to open on Broadway October 10 after beginning performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre September 23. Chicken & Biscuits made its world premiere February 28, 2020, at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short due to the pandemic.

The comedy tells the story of what happens when the Jenkins family come together to celebrate the life of their father and a family secret shows up at the funeral.



The production stars Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess) as Reginald Mabry, Drama Desk winner Michael Urie (Torch Song) as Logan Leibowitz, Cleo King (Mike & Molly) as Baneatta Mabry, NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress) as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers (Up Here) as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere are Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Merry Wives) as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When it Goes Down) as Simone Mabry with Dean Acree (Words), Jennifer Fouché (Sistas: The Musical), Michael Genet (The Prom), Miles G Jackson (Endlings), and Camille Upshaw (That Damn Michael Che) as understudies.

Chicken & Biscuits features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Twi McCallum with casting by Erica A. Hart and production stage management by lark hackshaw.

The show is presented by a lead producing team comprised of Hunter Arnold, Pamela Ross, E. Clayton Cornelious, Leah Michalos, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Nick Jonas.