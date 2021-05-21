Check Out Photos of Drag Race's Latrice Royale, Willam, and More in London's Death Drop

The drag queen murder-mystery comedy returned to the West End May 19.

Following a sold-out premiere last year, the drag queen murder-mystery Death Drop returned to the West End’s Garrick Theatre May 19. The comedy, now starring Drag Race alums Latrice Royale and Willam after Monét X Change and Courtney Act took the stage in December 2020, is scheduled to play an eight week run through July 11.

Written by Holly Stars and based on an idea by TuckShop's creative director and producer Christopher D. Clegg, Death Drop follows the guests of a dinner party on the fiction Tuck Island as their sordid pasts are revealed—and a murder mystery is solved.

LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic, and Holly Stars return following the December premiere (which featured Drag Race’s Monét X Change and Courtney Act) alongside Britain’s Got Talent 2020 semi-finalist Myra Dubois and East London drag king Don One.

Check Out Photos of Drag Race Alums Latrice Royale, Willam, and More in Death Drop Check Out Photos of Drag Race Alums Latrice Royale, Willam, and More in Death Drop 17 PHOTOS

The production is co-presented by TuckShop and Trafalgar Theatre Productions with John-Webb Carter and Jamie Chapman Dixon for Carter Dixon Productions, in association with Ameena Hamid Productions, M. Green Productions, and Piers Cottee-Jones Entertainment.

Capacity at the Garrick Theatre has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing. Additional measures include hand sanitation stations, face covering requirements, and temperature testing.