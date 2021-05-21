Check Out Photos of Drag Race's Latrice Royale, Willam, and More in London's Death Drop

By Marc J. Franklin
May 21, 2021
 
The drag queen murder-mystery comedy returned to the West End May 19.
LoUis CYfer, Don One, Willam, Myra DuBois, Holly Stars, Anna Phylactic, and Latrice Royale in <i>Death Drop</i>
LoUis CYfer, Don One, Willam, Myra DuBois, Holly Stars, Anna Phylactic, and Latrice Royale in Death Drop Matt Crockett

Following a sold-out premiere last year, the drag queen murder-mystery Death Drop returned to the West End’s Garrick Theatre May 19. The comedy, now starring Drag Race alums Latrice Royale and Willam after Monét X Change and Courtney Act took the stage in December 2020, is scheduled to play an eight week run through July 11.

Written by Holly Stars and based on an idea by TuckShop's creative director and producer Christopher D. Clegg, Death Drop follows the guests of a dinner party on the fiction Tuck Island as their sordid pasts are revealed—and a murder mystery is solved.

LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic, and Holly Stars return following the December premiere (which featured Drag Race’s Monét X Change and Courtney Act) alongside Britain’s Got Talent 2020 semi-finalist Myra Dubois and East London drag king Don One.

17 PHOTOS
LoUis CYfer, Don One, Willam, Myra DuBois, Holly Stars, Anna Phylactic, and Latrice Royale in <i>Death Drop</i>
LoUis CYfer, Don One, Willam, Myra DuBois, Holly Stars, Anna Phylactic, and Latrice Royale in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Willam in <i>Death Drop</i>
Willam in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Myra DuBois in <i>Death Drop</i>
Myra DuBois in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Willam in <i>Death Drop</i>
Willam in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Don One in <i>Death Drop</i>
Don One in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Holly Stars and Latrice Royale in <i>Death Drop</i>
Holly Stars and Latrice Royale in Death Drop Matt Crockett
in <i>Death Drop</i>
Willam in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Latrice Royale in <i>Death Drop</i>
Latrice Royale in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Holly Stars in <i>Death Drop</i>
Holly Stars in Death Drop Matt Crockett
Anna Phylactic in <i>Death Drop</i>
Anna Phylactic in Death Drop Matt Crockett
The production is co-presented by TuckShop and Trafalgar Theatre Productions with John-Webb Carter and Jamie Chapman Dixon for Carter Dixon Productions, in association with Ameena Hamid Productions, M. Green Productions, and Piers Cottee-Jones Entertainment.

Capacity at the Garrick Theatre has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing. Additional measures include hand sanitation stations, face covering requirements, and temperature testing.

