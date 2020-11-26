Check Out Photos of Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, and More at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The casts of several Broadway shows reunited to commemorate the holiday during the 94th annual celebration November 26.

Macy's celebrated its 94th Thanksgiving Day Parade November 26, reworked for public health during the COVID-19 pandemic. To help commemorate the holiday, casts from Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, Ain’t Too Proud and Mean Girls reunited for one day only, performing in pre-taped segments for the NBC broadcast of the parade. In line with safety protocols, the musical performances didn't feature full casts and staging, reworked with social distancing in mind, explained by Ain't Too Proud's Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo. Another performance, presented by New York City Ballet, featured a solo ballerina dancing as The Nutcracker's Sugar Plum Fairy. Check Out Photos of Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, and More at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Check Out Photos of Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, and More at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 32 PHOTOS Among the additional stars who appeared during the parade were Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Patti LaBelle, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Tori Kelly, characters from Sesame Street, Keke Palmer, Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, and Jordin Sparks. Typically, Broadway shows perform outside the iconic storefront at the top of the proceedings, with floats, guest stars, and Santa subsequently parading down from the Upper West Side. This year, the spectacle will be condensed to one city block on 34th Street, primarily just for broadcast rather than in-person crowds.