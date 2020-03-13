Check Out Photos of John Hill’s The Feels: Live with Andy Cohen and Michelle Collins

Photos   Check Out Photos of John Hill’s The Feels: Live with Andy Cohen and Michelle Collins
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 13, 2020
 
The Hairspray and Boy From Oz alum played Feinstein’s/54 Below March 11.
Andy Cohen, John Hill, and Michelle Collins Michael Hull

Hairspray alum John Hill presented his show The Feels: Alive at Feinstein’s/54 Below March 11. The actor, writer, and producer welcomed Bravo’s Andy Cohen and SeriusXM host and comedian Michelle Collins for the stage show of his weekly radio program.

John Hill made his Broadway debut in the original company of Hairspray in 2002. Throughout his career, he has starred in The Boy from Oz, Miss Saigon, Bare: A Pop Opera. In addition to his theatre work, he has written and produced for television, including stints with Project Runway, Top Chef, and others.

John Hill Michael Hull
Michelle Collins Michael Hull
John Hill and Michelle Collins Michael Hull
Andy Cohen, John Hill, and Michelle Collins Michael Hull
Andy Cohen and John Hill Michael Hull
Natalie Joy Johnson and John Hill Michael Hull
Andy Cohen and John Hill Michael Hull
Andy Cohen and John Hill Michael Hull
Natalie Joy Johnson and John Hill Michael Hull
John Hill Michael Hull
