Check Out Photos of John Hill’s The Feels: Live with Andy Cohen and Michelle Collins

The Hairspray and Boy From Oz alum played Feinstein’s/54 Below March 11.

Hairspray alum John Hill presented his show The Feels: Alive at Feinstein’s/54 Below March 11. The actor, writer, and producer welcomed Bravo’s Andy Cohen and SeriusXM host and comedian Michelle Collins for the stage show of his weekly radio program.

John Hill made his Broadway debut in the original company of Hairspray in 2002. Throughout his career, he has starred in The Boy from Oz, Miss Saigon, Bare: A Pop Opera. In addition to his theatre work, he has written and produced for television, including stints with Project Runway, Top Chef, and others.