Check Out Photos of Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway

After beginning performances October 1, Keenan Scott II’s Thoughts of a Colored Man officially opened at the John Golden Theatre October 13. The play was originally scheduled to open October 31 before pushing up its official premiere.

Thoughts of a Colored Man follows a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, as seven Black men discover the extraordinary together. The play blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor to shine a light onto a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves.



The production, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, features Pose breakout Dyllón Burnside as Love, Tony nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys) as Depression, Luke James (Showtime’s The Chi) as Passion, Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton) as Happiness, Da’Vinchi (Showtime’s Black Mafia Family) as Lust, Esau Pritchett (Fox's Prodigal Son) as Wisdom, and Tristan Mack Wilds (HBO’s The Wire) as Anger with Bjorn DuPaty (Mlima's Tale) and Garrett Turner (National Black Theatre's Bayano) as understudies.

The creative team also includes composers Te’La and Brother Kamau, set designer Robert Brill, costume designers Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting designer Ryan O’Gara, projection designer Sven Ortel, and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis.

Thoughts of a Colored Man is produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization.