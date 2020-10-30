Check Out Photos of Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark, Krystal Joy Brown, and More in Hallmark's One Royal Holiday

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 30, 2020
 
The new holiday film, starring a host of Broadway favorites, debuts October 31.
Krystal Joy Brown, Bradley Rose, Geraldine Leer, Tom McGowan, Laura Osens, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark in One Royal Holiday Robert Clark/Crown Media

One Royal Holiday, a new movie starring Broadway favorites Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Tony winner Victoria Clark, Krystal Joy Brown, and Tom McGowan, is set to debut on the Hallmark Channel October 31.

The movie tells the story of Anna (Osnes) and the events that occur when she takes in a stranded but handsome stranger (Tveit) and his mother (Clark) for the holidays—only to discover they have royal lineage.

18 PHOTOS
Bradley Rose, Victoria Clark, Geraldine Leer, and Tom McGowan in One Royal Holiday Robert Clark/Crown Media
Krystal Joy Brown and Bradley Rose in One Royal Holiday Robert Clark/Crown Media
Victoria Clark, Geraldine Leer, and Tom McGowan in One Royal Holiday Robert Clark/Crown Media
Aaron Tveit in One Royal Holiday Robert Clark/Crown Media
Tom McGowan, Laura Osnes, and Aaron Tveit in One Royal Holiday Robert Clark/Crown Media
Laura Osnes in One Royal Holiday Robert Clark/Crown Media
Aaron Tveit and Victoria Clark in One Royal Holiday Robert Clark/Crown Media
Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Bradley Rose, and Laura Osnes in One Royal Holiday Robert Clark/Crown Media
Laura Osnes, Krystal Joy Brown, and Bradley Rose in One Royal Holiday Robert Clark/Crown Media
Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes in One Royal Holiday Robert Clark/Crown Media
The film is a reunion for Osnes and Clark, who co-starred in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway in 2013, both earning Tony Award nominations for their performances.

One Royal Holiday is part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas 2020 series, which also features holiday-themed movies starring Jonathan Bennett, Treat Williams, Lacey Chabert, Candace Camerone Bure, Danica McKellar, and Tamara Mowry-Housley. Gettin' the Band Back Together star Marilu Henner will headline Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, about a young woman who discovers via a DNA test that she's Jewish just in time for a romance-filled festival of lights.

