Check Out Photos of Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark, Krystal Joy Brown, and More in Hallmark's One Royal Holiday

The new holiday film, starring a host of Broadway favorites, debuts October 31.

One Royal Holiday, a new movie starring Broadway favorites Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Tony winner Victoria Clark, Krystal Joy Brown, and Tom McGowan, is set to debut on the Hallmark Channel October 31. The movie tells the story of Anna (Osnes) and the events that occur when she takes in a stranded but handsome stranger (Tveit) and his mother (Clark) for the holidays—only to discover they have royal lineage. The film is a reunion for Osnes and Clark, who co-starred in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway in 2013, both earning Tony Award nominations for their performances. One Royal Holiday is part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas 2020 series, which also features holiday-themed movies starring Jonathan Bennett, Treat Williams, Lacey Chabert, Candace Camerone Bure, Danica McKellar, and Tamara Mowry-Housley. Gettin' the Band Back Together star Marilu Henner will headline Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, about a young woman who discovers via a DNA test that she's Jewish just in time for a romance-filled festival of lights.