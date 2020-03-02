Check Out Photos of Let's Do Broadway! With Daniel J. Watts, Jacqueline B. Arnold, and More

The Broadway League hosted its multicultural interactive discussion on February 29.

The Broadway League hosted the latest iteration of Let's Do Broadway! on February 29, hosted by Harriette Cole. The evening's multicultural interactive discussion tackled diversity in Broadway audiences, what it takes to make it on Broadway, and how African Americans have impacted and continue to impact the theatrical landscape. Hosted by Harriette Cole, the evening featured Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge!), Janinah Burnett (The Phantom of the Opera), Law Terrell Dunford (Girl from The North Country), Patricia Phillips (The Phantom of the Opera), Daniel J. Watts (Tina), and theatre operations expert Jim Joseph.

