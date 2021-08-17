Check Out Photos of Lilli Cooper’s All the Feels at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The Tony nominee recently made her solo cabaret debut at the Broadway supper club.

Tony nominee Lilli Cooper made her solo cabaret debut July 28 and August 15 with All the Feels at Feinstein’s/54 Below. The SpongeBob and Tootsie alum performed jazz standards, showtunes, and pop hits as she prepares for her upcoming transition into motherhood. The two evenings also marked Cooper's return to the stage following the COVID-19 pandemic. “Stepping back onstage in front of a live audience was invigorating, joyous, and terrifying. The nerves were palpable, but they completely subsided once I stepped onstage and felt the love from the audience,” Cooper stated. “So many friends that night told me it was their first live performance in a year and a half, and I felt so honored to be a part of that. It was also such a gift to be able to sing live while carrying my first child. After such a long time feeling artistically stifled, I loved finally feeling creative again.”

