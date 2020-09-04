Check Out Photos of Lily Collins, Ashley Park, and More in Emily in Paris

By Playbill Staff
Sep 04, 2020
 
The Darren Star romantic comedy premieres on Netflix in October.

The 10-episode romantic comedy series Emily in Paris, created, written, and executive-produced by Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City), will make its debut on Netflix October 2. Watch the new teaser above.

The series, starring Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply, To the Bone) and Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), also features Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin), with Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

The half-hour dramedy concerns 20something Emily (Collins), an American from the Midwest who relocates to Paris for a job with a French marketing firm. Park plays fellow ex-pat Mindy, an au pair who becomes friends with Emily. The two have starkly different experiences adjusting to life in a new country.

Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming, and Peter Lauer direct, with Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris Netflix
in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins in Emily in Paris Carole Betheul/Netflix
Lily Collins in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins in Emily in Paris Carole Betheul/Netflix
Lily Collins in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins in Emily in Paris Stephanie Branchu/Netflix
Lily Collins in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins in Emily in Paris Carole Betheul/Netflix
Lilly Collins in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
Lilly Collins in Emily in Paris Carole Betheul/Netflix
in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins and Samuel Arnold in Emily in Paris Carole Betheul/Netflix
Lily Collins in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins in Emily in Paris Courtesy of Netflix
William Abadie, Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu , and Samuel Arnold in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
William Abadie, Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu , and Samuel Arnold in Emily in Paris Carole Betheul/Netflix
