Check Out Photos of Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen on Broadway

Check Out Photos of Martin McDonagh's Hangmen on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 11, 2020
The production, directed by Matthew Dunster, will open at the John Golden Theatre March 19.
in <i>Hangmen</i>
Ewen Bremner and Mark Addy in Hangmen Joan Marcus

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen, directed by Matthew Dunster, will open on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre March 19 after beginning preview performances February 28. The Olivier Award–winning Royal Court Theatre production, which transferred to the West End prior to making its U.S. debut, returns to New York following the Atlantic Theater Company production in 2018.

In the new play, a local hangman finds himself without a job on the day that hanging has been abolished. Returning to the role of Harry from the Off-Broadway run is Game of Thrones star Mark Addy, along with Gaby French as Shirley, Owen Campbell as Clegg, John Horton as Arthur, and Richard Hollis as Bill.

Joining them on Broadway are Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Ryan Pope as Charlie, and Dan Stevens as Mooney, along with the newly announced understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

in <i>Hangmen</i>
Dan Stevens and Gaby French in Hangmen Joan Marcus
Cast of Hangmen
Cast of Hangmen Joan Marcus
Mark Addy in Hangmen
Mark Addy in Hangmen Joan Marcus
Dan Stevens in Hangmen
Dan Stevens in Hangmen Joan Marcus
in <i>Hangmen</i>
Tracie Bennett and Mark Addy in Hangmen Joan Marcus
Cast of Hangmen
Cast of Hangmen Joan Marcus
in <i>Hangmen</i>
Ewen Bremner and Mark Addy in Hangmen Joan Marcus
Share

Hangmen features scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

