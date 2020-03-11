Check Out Photos of Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen on Broadway

The production, directed by Matthew Dunster, will open at the John Golden Theatre March 19.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen, directed by Matthew Dunster, will open on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre March 19 after beginning preview performances February 28. The Olivier Award–winning Royal Court Theatre production, which transferred to the West End prior to making its U.S. debut, returns to New York following the Atlantic Theater Company production in 2018.

In the new play, a local hangman finds himself without a job on the day that hanging has been abolished. Returning to the role of Harry from the Off-Broadway run is Game of Thrones star Mark Addy, along with Gaby French as Shirley, Owen Campbell as Clegg, John Horton as Arthur, and Richard Hollis as Bill.

Joining them on Broadway are Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Ryan Pope as Charlie, and Dan Stevens as Mooney, along with the newly announced understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

Production Photos: Hangmen on Broadway Production Photos: Hangmen on Broadway 7 PHOTOS

Hangmen features scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.