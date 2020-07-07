Check Out Photos of Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, and More in Perry Mason

The HBO Max series, adapted from the Earle Stanley Gardner stories, premiered June 21.

HBO Max’s limited series Perry Mason, based on the Earle Stanley Gardner stories, premiered June 21. This new adaptation finds the title character not as a crusading defense attorney but as a worn out private investigator suffering from PTSD during the tail end of Prohibition in 1932 Los Angeles.

Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys stars as Perry Mason alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Tony and Emmy Award Winner John Lithgow, and more.

Check out photos of the series and be sure to tune into Playbill’s interview with Maslany on Stream Stealers at 4:30pm EST.