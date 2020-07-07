Check Out Photos of Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, and More in Perry Mason

By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 07, 2020
 
The HBO Max series, adapted from the Earle Stanley Gardner stories, premiered June 21.
Matthew Rhys and Shea Whigham in <i>Perry Mason</i>
Matthew Rhys and Shea Whigham in Perry Mason Merrick Morton/HBO

HBO Max’s limited series Perry Mason, based on the Earle Stanley Gardner stories, premiered June 21. This new adaptation finds the title character not as a crusading defense attorney but as a worn out private investigator suffering from PTSD during the tail end of Prohibition in 1932 Los Angeles.

Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys stars as Perry Mason alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Tony and Emmy Award Winner John Lithgow, and more.

Check out photos of the series and be sure to tune into Playbill’s interview with Maslany on Stream Stealers at 4:30pm EST.

19 PHOTOS
in <i>Perry Mason</i>
Perry Mason Merrick Morton/HBO
Matthew Rhys in <i>Perry Mason</i>
Matthew Rhys in Perry Mason Courtesy of HBO
in <i>Perry Mason</i>
Robert Patrick in Perry Mason Merrick Morton/HBO
Juliet Rylance and Matthew Rhys in <i>Perry Mason</i>
Juliet Rylance and Matthew Rhys in Perry Mason Merrick Morton/HBO
Nate Corddry in <i>Perry Mason</i>
Nate Corddry in Perry Mason Merrick Morton/HBO
Veronica Falcon in <i>Perry Mason</i>
Veronica Falcon in Perry Mason Merrick Morton/HBO
Matthew Rhys in <i>Perry Mason</i>
Matthew Rhys in Perry Mason Merrick Morton/HBO
Matthew Rhys and Shea Whigham in <i>Perry Mason</i>
Matthew Rhys and Shea Whigham in Perry Mason Merrick Morton/HBO
Chris Chalk in <i>Perry Mason</i>
Chris Chalk in Perry Mason Merrick Morton/HBO
in <i>Perry Mason</i>
John Lithgow in Perry Mason Merrick Morton/HBO
