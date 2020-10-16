Check Out Photos of Purple Rain at Broadway at the Drive-In

The drive-in movie theatre experience, featuring live performances, plays Radial Park in Astoria, Queens.

The drive-in movie theatre experience, Broadway at the Drive-In, continues with Purple Rain, which opened at Radial Park in Astoria, Queens, October 15. The experience, featuring Aaron Marcellus, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Lenesha “Sister” Randolph, and Chevonne Ricci, weaves live musical performances with the screening of the 1984 film. Purple Rain is scheduled to play through October 25.

At Broadway at the Drive-In, guests can enjoy the show from their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables for people who prefer to arrive on foot or bike. Following the requirements of government and health officials, strict health and safety protocols are being implemented, including temperature checks, color-coded wristbands for social distancing, and supervisors to enforce the measures.

Radial Park is a partnership between Friends of Halletts Point and Stark Production Group.