Check Out Photos of Purple Rain at Broadway at the Drive-In

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 16, 2020
 
The drive-in movie theatre experience, featuring live performances, plays Radial Park in Astoria, Queens.
Purple Rain_Broadway at the Drive in_2020_HR
Nick Rashad Burroughs Tricia Baron

The drive-in movie theatre experience, Broadway at the Drive-In, continues with Purple Rain, which opened at Radial Park in Astoria, Queens, October 15. The experience, featuring Aaron Marcellus, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Lenesha “Sister” Randolph, and Chevonne Ricci, weaves live musical performances with the screening of the 1984 film. Purple Rain is scheduled to play through October 25.

At Broadway at the Drive-In, guests can enjoy the show from their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables for people who prefer to arrive on foot or bike. Following the requirements of government and health officials, strict health and safety protocols are being implemented, including temperature checks, color-coded wristbands for social distancing, and supervisors to enforce the measures.

42 PHOTOS
Purple Rain_Broadway at the Drive in_2020_HR
Antoine L. Smith Tricia Baron
Purple Rain_Broadway at the Drive in_2020_HR
Crystal Joy Tricia Baron
Purple Rain_Broadway at the Drive in_2020_HR
Jonathan Burke Tricia Baron
Purple Rain_Broadway at the Drive in_2020_HR
Cody Renard Richard Tricia Baron
Purple Rain_Broadway at the Drive in_2020_HR
Bishop Mitchell Taylor Tricia Baron
Purple Rain_Broadway at the Drive in_2020_HR
Nick Rashad Burroughs and Aaron Marcellus Tricia Baron
Purple Rain_Broadway at the Drive in_2020_HR
Aaron Marcellus Tricia Baron
Purple Rain_Broadway at the Drive in_2020_HR
Lenesha Randolph Tricia Baron
Purple Rain_Broadway at the Drive in_2020_HR
Chevonne Ricc Tricia Baron
Purple Rain_Broadway at the Drive in_2020_HR
Cast of Purple Rain Tricia Baron
Share

Radial Park is a partnership between Friends of Halletts Point and Stark Production Group.

