Check Out Photos of Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2021 Gala, Starring Jane Krakowski

Photos   Check Out Photos of Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2021 Gala, Starring Jane Krakowski
By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 08, 2021
 
The event, featuring Adrienne Warren, Tituss Burgess, and more, was celebrated in Central Park June 7.
Jane Krakowski Yumi Matsuo

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated its 2021 gala in Central Park June 7. Headlined by Tony winner Jane Krakowski and the New York Pops, the event featured an in-person audience as well as a one-night-only virtual stream of the performances.

In addition to spotlighting upcoming works at Roundabout and their development programming, the gala celebrated the Save Our Stages Act and honored the bill's co-sponsor Senator Chuck Schumer with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre. The event featured in-person appearances from Tina Fey, Tituss Burgess, Adrienne Warren, Vanessa Williams, and Alec Baldwin as well as virtual appearances from Rachel Brosnahan, Whoopi Goldberg, Blair Underwood, Emma Stone, and more.

All proceeds from the gala went to Roundabout, benefiting its programming during the theatre shutdown, safety protocols for the theatre’s return to performances, and support for the company’s artists and technicians.

Vanessa Williams and Pat Tully Yumi Matsuo
Tina Fey Yumi Matsuo
Jane Krakowski Yumi Matsuo
Adrienne Warren and Jane Krakowski Yumi Matsuo
Alec Baldwin and Jane Krakowski Yumi Matsuo
Jane Krakowski Yumi Matsuo
Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski Yumi Matsuo
Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski Yumi Matsuo
Vanessa Williams Yumi Matsuo
Todd Haimes, Alec Baldwin, and Pat Tully Yumi Matsuo
