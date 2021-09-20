Check Out Photos of Ryan Scott Oliver’s Monday the 13th at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The composer and lyricist returned to the popular midtown venue alongside Ben Crawford, Bonnie Milligan, and more.

Composer and lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver returned to Feinstein’s/54 Below September 13 with his show Monday the 13th. The concert, presented by Very Intense Productions, featured Ben Crawford, Bonnie Milligan, and more.

Known for his often dark take on musical theatre, Oliver has become one of the leading voices in contemporary musical theatre, writing shows such as Darling, Jasper in Deadland, 35MM, the upcoming musical adaptation of The Invention of Hugo Cabret, and more. Monday the 13th showcased songs from his career as well as world premieres from his latest work.

