Check Out Photos of Ryan Scott Oliver’s Monday the 13th at Feinstein’s/54 Below

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Check Out Photos of Ryan Scott Oliver’s Monday the 13th at Feinstein’s/54 Below
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 20, 2021
 
The composer and lyricist returned to the popular midtown venue alongside Ben Crawford, Bonnie Milligan, and more.
Friday the 13th_Ryan Scott Oliver_54 Below_2021_HR
Ben Crawford Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade Photography

Composer and lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver returned to Feinstein’s/54 Below September 13 with his show Monday the 13th. The concert, presented by Very Intense Productions, featured Ben Crawford, Bonnie Milligan, and more.

Known for his often dark take on musical theatre, Oliver has become one of the leading voices in contemporary musical theatre, writing shows such as Darling, Jasper in Deadland, 35MM, the upcoming musical adaptation of The Invention of Hugo Cabret, and more. Monday the 13th showcased songs from his career as well as world premieres from his latest work.

Check Out Photos of Ryan Scott Oliver’s Monday the 13th at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Check Out Photos of Ryan Scott Oliver’s Monday the 13th at Feinstein’s/54 Below

20 PHOTOS
Friday the 13th_Ryan Scott Oliver_54 Below_2021_HR
Kerstin Anderson and cast Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade Photography
Friday the 13th_Ryan Scott Oliver_54 Below_2021_HR
Kerstin Anderson Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade Photography
Friday the 13th_Ryan Scott Oliver_54 Below_2021_HR
Caitlin Doak Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade Photography
Friday the 13th_Ryan Scott Oliver_54 Below_2021_HR
Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Kim Onah, Lillian Andrea De Léon, Alina Fontanilla, Miranda Luze, and Caitlin Doak Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade Photography
Friday the 13th_Ryan Scott Oliver_54 Below_2021_HR
Kae Bragg Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade Photography
Friday the 13th_Ryan Scott Oliver_54 Below_2021_HR
Arielle Jacobs Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade Photography
Friday the 13th_Ryan Scott Oliver_54 Below_2021_HR
Ben Crawford Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade Photography
Friday the 13th_Ryan Scott Oliver_54 Below_2021_HR
Eleri Ward Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade Photography
Friday the 13th_Ryan Scott Oliver_54 Below_2021_HR
Heath Saunders Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade Photography
Friday the 13th_Ryan Scott Oliver_54 Below_2021_HR
Nicole Deluca and Michael Lowney Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade Photography
Share

Read: Stop Time: How Ryan Scott Oliver and Matthew Murphy Reconnected to Their Artistic Roots Amid the Pandemic

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.