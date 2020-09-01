Check Out Photos of Sleepless at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 01, 2020
The musical adaptation of Sleepless in Seattle, starring Kimberly Walsh and Jay McGuiness, opens September 1.

The London premiere of Sleepless, a musical adaptation of Sleepless in Seattle, opens September 1 at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre after beginning performances August 25. The production, directed by Morgan Young, is scheduled to run through September 27.

The musical follows widower Sam, who moves to Seattle with his eight-year-old son Jonah. When Jonah calls in to a radio show, Sam is forced to talk about his broken heart and sleepless nights live on air, and finds himself one of the most sought-after single men in America.

17 PHOTOS
Cory English, Tania Mathurin, Kimberley Walsh, Jay McGuiness, Harriet Thorpe, and Daniel Casey in <i>Sleepless</i>
Cory English, Tania Mathurin, Kimberley Walsh, Jay McGuiness, Harriet Thorpe, and Daniel Casey in Sleepless Alastair Muir
in <i>Sleepless</i>
Daniel Casey and Kimberley Walsh in Sleepless Alastair Muir
Harriet Thorpe and Kimberley Walsh in <i>Sleepless</i>
Harriet Thorpe and Kimberley Walsh in Sleepless Alastair Muir
Jack Reynolds and Cory English in <i>Sleepless</i>
Jack Reynolds and Cory English in Sleepless Alastair Muir
Jack Reynolds and Cory English in <i>Sleepless</i>
Jack Reynolds and Cory English in Sleepless Alastair Muir
Jack Reynolds, Jay McGuiness, and cast in <i>Sleepless</i>
Jack Reynolds, Jay McGuiness, and cast in Sleepless Alastair Muir
in <i>Sleepless</i>
Jack Reynolds as Jonah and Jay McGuiness in Sleepless Alastair Muir
in <i>Sleepless</i>
Jack Reynolds, Colin Burnicle, and cast in Sleepless Alastair Muir
Jack Reynolds, Jay McGuiness, and Cory English in <i>Sleepless</i>
Jack Reynolds, Jay McGuiness, and Cory English in Sleepless Alastair Muir
Jay McGuiness, Leanne Garretty, Ross McLaren, Cory English, and Jack Reynolds in <i>Sleepless</i>
Jay McGuiness, Leanne Garretty, Ross McLaren, Cory English, and Jack Reynolds in Sleepless Alastair Muir
Sleepless stars Kimberly Walsh as Annie, Jay McGuinness as Sam, Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Tania Mathurin as Becky, and Cory English as Rob. Rounding out the cast are Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, Ross McLaren, Gary Murphy, Dominique Planter, Annie Wensak, and Benjamin Wong. Theo Collis, Mikey Colville, Jobe Hart and Jack Reynolds share the role of Sam’s son, Jonah.

The production features set design by Morgan Large, costume design by Sue Simmerling, lighting by Ken Billington, video design by Ian William Galloway, sound design by Simon Biddulph, orchestrations and arrangements by Larry Blank, musical supervision by Stuart Morley, musical direction by Chris Walker, wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey, and casting by Sarah Bird and Michael Donovan.

As previously reported, the theatre has adapted to the current realities by implementing rapid-response COVID-19 testing on a daily basis for cast, crew, and theatre staff throughout the run of the show. There will be no physical contact between staff and ticket holders at any time. In addition, theatregoers will be temperature checked and requested to wear face masks.

